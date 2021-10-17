Santos bettor wins prize with single game

A single bet from Santos (SP) hit six Mega-Sena numbers drawn yesterday (16). The lucky one paid only R$4.50 to play, and won R$11.5 million. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the probability of this happening is one in 50 million.

See examples of what the winner can buy with the prize amount:

The 2419 contest was held in São Paulo and had revealed the numbers 10-35-43-48-50-53.

The corner had 31 bets contemplated, with each one of the lucky ones going to receive R$ 83,364.16.

Another 3,078 bets were awarded with R$ 1,199.42, value for those who hit the court.

When will the next Mega-Sena draw?

The 2420 contest is scheduled for next Tuesday (19), in São Paulo, in an event to be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) with live broadcast over the internet, on the bank’s official channel on YouTube, and with possibility of simultaneous exhibition by RedeTV! (The official lottery calendar no longer informs in advance which draw will be shown on open TV, being always one per day).

Mega-Sena: How to participate in the next draw?

Players can play a game of six to 15 numbers at the lottery credentials through Caixa, or using the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win the prizes in play.

And what about the lottery jackpot, how does it work?

The Caixa-accredited lottery companies organize these raffles, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this amount is stipulated at R$ 10. Each participant must enter with a minimum fee of R$ 5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the fee may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool that goes from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.