Santos squad: without Baptistão, Carille must play Raniel in attack | saints

Santos ended, this Saturday morning, the preparation for the duel against Sport, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face off this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.

For this match, coach Fábio Carille will be without Léo Baptistão. Replaced at the beginning of the defeat by 3-1 to Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, the player had a muscle injury in his left calf. With that, who should gain opportunity is Raniel. The shirt 12 entered the attacker’s vacancy in the match against Galo and scored the goal for Alvinegro.

This will be Raniel’s second start this season. The first, under Carille’s command, was in the return match against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil. Without being able to count on Bapstistão, who was not registered in time, the Santos commander opted for shirt 12.

Diego Tardelli would be another option for the position. However, he is seen by the fish coach as a false nine or as a midfielder who plays close to the attackers.

Who returns to the team is Carlos Sánchez. The Santos captain served a suspension in the match against Atlético-MG and resumes his place in the team. Jean Mota, who replaced the Uruguayan, is out after receiving a third yellow card.

Besides the midfielder, Alvinegro will also not have João Paulo, suspended. With that, Jandrei will have the opportunity to make his debut for Santos.

Santos should enter the field with: Jandrei, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marino and Raniel.