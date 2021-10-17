São Paulo vs Corinthians: date, time and channel of the Brasileirão match | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

São Paulo and Corinthians face off this Monday (18), at Morumbi, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the 27th round of the Brazilian championship, São Paulo and Corinthians face off this Monday (18), in Morumbi, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). It’s a classic between two teams that are in different situations in the competition. You will be able to follow the duel live on SporTV (minus SP) and Premiere.

Tricolor is only in 13th place, with 31 points, and comes from six consecutive draws. The team debuted coach Rogério Ceni in the match against Ceará, after dismissing Hernán Crespo on Wednesday (13). The former goalkeeper changed the game scheme, promoting the entries of Orejuela and Benítez in the starting lineup.

Timão has 40 points, just one behind RB Bragantino, third in the championship. The team beat Fluminense 1-0 in the last round, despite not having played a great game. Willian is still in doubt, as he has been dealing with many physical problems this season.

It will be the second classic with fans in this Brasileirão. The first took place about 10 days ago, when São Paulo and Santos drew 1-1 at Morumbi. Corinthians has not beaten their rivals in the stadium for over four years.

São Paulo vs Corinthians: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

São Paulo and Corinthians face off this Monday (18), at Morumbi, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the duel live on SporTV (minus SP) and Premiere.