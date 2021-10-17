Saraiva (SLED3) intends to reverse stock split from 35 to 1

Business

The board of directors of Hail (SLED3), a company undergoing judicial reorganization, approved the reverse stock split of the company, in the proportion of 35 to 1, as reported in the minutes of the meeting on Friday (15).

The transaction was deliberated in response to pressure from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) had been exercising against Saraiva. The regulatory body has questioned the company since August about the value of its shares.

This is because the CVM regulation establishes that companies listed on the stock exchange must maintain their shares above the value of R$1.00. However, the Saraiva’s shares operate between gains and losses within the limit of this value for some time.

It turns out that since July, the devaluation of common shares (SLED3) worsened and Saraiva’s shares did not resume the R$1.00 limit. Preferred shares (SLED4) for more than a year have been traded below this limit.

Therefore, in September, CVM sent a letter to Saraiva demanding measures to raise the share price.

Grouping of Saraiva shares

To further solve this problem, Saraiva – which is in judicial recovery since November 2018 – it plans to reverse its shares at a ratio of 35 to 1.

Currently, the bookstore has 23.5 million ON shares (SLED3) quoted at R$ 0.62 and 39.9 million PN shares (SLED4) quoted at R$ 0.32. With the grouping of roles, the company’s new numbers will be as follows:

SLED3 shares: 671.8 thousand, quoted at R$21.70 each;

SLED4 papers: 1.14 million, worth R$ 11.20 each.

Approved by the board of directors, the proposal for grouping of shares it still needs to be approved at the shareholders’ meeting.

The solution may resolve the CVM’s charge, but it raises an alert for another issue: the loss of liquidity of shares in the Hail, which are already little traded on the stock exchange.

Also read: