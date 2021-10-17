‘Sardine Capitalism’: how Portugal went from a bankrupt country to the example in Europe

Marpichel – @marpichel

BBC News World

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Portugal successfully overcame the 2008 economic crisis and, more recently, the covid-19 pandemic

That Portugal is in fashion is nothing new. Its cities and coastal areas are full of tourists, attracted by the history and culture of a country from which great explorers emerged, the good weather, the excellent cuisine and the prices more accessible than those of other European destinations.

In addition, this tiny nation of just over 10 million people has also become an example of how to successfully overcome the economic crisis that began in 2008 and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s what American author Michael Moran called in a recent Foreign Policy magazine article “sardine capitalism.” The publication defines Portugal as “a growth model for small European economies, which have had difficulty balancing their cultural traditions and political values ​​with the demands of larger economies such as Germany, France and Italy, with which they share (the currency) euro “. And he praises the country for having managed to combine social cohesion with economic growth and quality of life.

But what is this “sardine capitalism”?

Out designed

Patrícia Lisa, from Portugal, an analyst at the Real Instituto Elcano studies center in Madrid, Spain, says that “sardine capitalism” reflects the values ​​of her country.

“Not only sardines, but also everything related to tourism, industrial reconversion, footwear, wines, fashion… and a strong investment in the so-called economic diplomacy, which goes hand in hand with the internationalization of the economy” , she reports to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

In fact, points out Lisa, Portugal’s diplomacy is known for being extremely interventionist.

“This is due to the way the country manages to project itself abroad: despite being a small economy, it continues to have a greater international projection than would be expected from it,” he says.

This is, according to Lisa, one of the main structural axes of Portugal: its strong commitment to internationalization. Due to its geographical position, the country has always been turned to the outside world. Something that historically could be seen in the commitment to the sea and the maritime economy and which is now also linked to new technologies and the renewable energy agenda.

Of course, this was not always the case and there were years when Portugal had to look inward and occupied the international news for much less optimistic reasons.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, During Troika years, there were many protests against austerity measures

From the ‘troika’ to the Portuguese miracle

After the 2008 global economic crisis, Portugal plunged into a serious depression.

In 2011, on the verge of bankruptcy, the Portuguese government requested a rescue package worth 78 billion euros from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The disbursement was authorized, on condition that the country implement austerity measures.

These were the years of the “troika”, as the impositions of the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF are popularly known.

The period was characterized by a significant cut in public expenditure – which mainly affected civil servants’ salaries and pensions. Taxes have already been raised.

But unemployment has not stopped increasing — it reached a record figure of 17.7% in 2013 — nor has poverty and social discontent. On the other hand, Portuguese consumption and morale plummeted.

After reforms carried out by a center-right government under the supervision of the troika, Portugal freed itself from international creditors in June 2014, although there was no reason for much celebration: the unemployment rate was around 12%, 20% of the population lived. below the poverty line and 485,000 Portuguese emigrated from the country between 2011 and 2014.

After the 2015 elections, a new centre-left government was formed, led by socialist António Costa, currently in office.

The Costa government — with its acclaimed finance minister, Mário Centeno — has begun to reverse austerity measures, but without neglecting fiscal responsibility.

“They (the government) started to spend a little more, for example, in terms of salaries, and this had a multiplier effect on the economy. Expenditures increased, but not too much, and this had a positive impact on GDP (Gross Domestic Product, the sum of a country’s wealth), and in the collection”, explains António Afonso, professor at the Lisbon School of Economics and former chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The anti-austerity policy ended up marking a turning point since the most difficult moments of the financial crisis and has borne fruit.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, António Costa and Mário Centeno

“Costa’s model was based on encouraging consumption plus structural public spending, that is, public investments in education and infrastructure,” explains Lisa.

“You can’t think about revolution or rupture”, he points out. “The economic indicators of 2014, before the Costa government, were already showing signs of recovery”, he adds, but “it is obvious that in 2015 there was a reversal of economic policy”.

The recovery was very noticeable in 2017. In that year, Portuguese GDP grew by 2.7%, the highest rate in the country since the beginning of the new millennium, while the unemployment rate dropped to pre-crisis levels.

Centeno was named the “Ronaldo of Finance”, in allusion to Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, for the surprising performance of the Portuguese economy.

“2017 was the year of all victories for Portugal, it became fashionable in all dimensions, in the economic, political and social dimensions”, says Lisa. “We even won the Eurovision (international competition of songs that has mainly European participants)”, he jokes.

It was what became known as the “miracle of the Portuguese economy”.

Exports and Tourism

On the financial side, there is a crucial factor that explains the success of the Portuguese economy.

“What happened remarkably in Portugal is that the savings rate increased dramatically in 2011, 2012 and 2013,” explains Afonso. “People were basically not consuming, which means imports fell. When imports fall, the current account balance (difference between exports and imports) improves.”

Regarding the good performance of exports, according to the economist, this was due to two factors.

On the one hand, the transformation of Portuguese industry in the last 20 years, which started to produce and export technologically advanced products.

“There were many exports in the textile sector, but since the 2000s there has been a lot of competition from China, Asia in general, people started to bet more on quality, on differentiation,” says the economist. “This implies that exports increased strategically.”

On the other hand, a context of fiscal contraction in the period 2011-2012 “has an impact on prices, so it is possible to increase productivity”. “If you gain productivity, gain competitiveness abroad, if you gain competitiveness, you can export more at a good price.”

“It’s what we’ve seen in the last 10 years or more,” adds Afonso.

Added to this is the tourism boom, and year after year Portugal has broken the record for visitors to the country. Before the pandemic, tourism represented almost 15% of GDP and the sector was responsible for 10% of employment.

And, according to specialists, another program that helped boost the economy was the so-called Golden Visa, through which foreign investors who bought a property worth more than 500 thousand euros in the country obtained a residence visa.

The scheme was introduced in 2012 and has continued under socialist governments, though not without controversy.

Post-pandemic scenario

The good health of the Portuguese economy was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and GDP plummeted 8.4% in 2020, the worst recession since 1936.

Foreign visitors dropped 76% last year.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Empty street in Porto during lockdown

However, according to specialists, the measures taken during the years prior to the pandemic allowed Portugal to better resist the crisis, and the country is one of those with the best performance in the recovery.

In the second quarter of this year, the country led the recovery of the euro zone and registered the highest growth rate (4.9%) among the Member States of the European Union, more than Germany (1.5%), Spain (2 .8%) or Italy (2.7).

From the point of view of health, for example, Portugal has the highest rate in the world of population fully vaccinated against covid-19 (86.38%), according to data from the platform Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. Because of this, all over the country, vaccination posts are being closed due to low demand.

Now, once again open to tourism and with a practically normal scenario, the Central Bank of Portugal expects the country to end the year with a growth of 4.8%, while the unemployment rate stands at 6.7%, well below the neighboring and tourism dependent nations such as Spain (15%) and Italy (10%).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tourism has always been a source of fundraising for Portugal

Challenges

Of course, not everything is perfect for Portugal, and the Portuguese economy still has big challenges.

The main thing, in Patricia Lisa’s opinion, is to reform the labor market.

“It is true that unemployment has remained low”, he says, “but the Portuguese labor market is characterized by low wages. It is a great challenge for Portugal”.

In addition, there are the side effects of the tourist boom and the Golden Visa, which, in addition to the millions it injected into the Portuguese economy, also caused a significant increase in housing prices, mainly in the capital, Lisbon, and in Porto, the second largest city ​​in the country.

“This model had consequences, which caused housing prices to explode, especially in Lisbon, Porto and Algarve”, says Lisa.

As a result of the protests, the socialist government reformulated the policy of the Golden Visa, excluding these regions. The goal now is to encourage the purchase of real estate on the islands of Madeira and Azores, as well as in the interior of the country. The long-postponed changes take effect on January 1, 2022.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Property prices keep growing in cities like Lisbon and Porto

Not even the pandemic stopped the rise in housing prices in Portugal — the rate was 8.4% in 2020, according to the Price Index published by the National Statistics Institute (INE, the Portuguese IBGE), minus 1.2 percentage point than in 2019.

From associations that defend the right to decent housing, such as Morar em Lisboa or Habita! they denounce that the same happens with rents and that in regions like Lisbon, Porto or Algarve they are, in many cases, higher than wages. These entities argue that more public housing is needed.

With the Recovery and Resilience plan — endowed with European funds for post-pandemic recovery — the Portuguese government plans to build 26,000 houses by 2026.

With its achievements and challenges, and considering the Foreign Policy article mentioned at the beginning of this article, is Portugal really an example for other small economies?

Lisa is cautious and says it’s too early to determine models to follow.

“There are other European countries, also small, that joined the EU after Portugal and are having extraordinarily positive trajectories, as is the case with Slovenia.”

“It is true that Portugal marked the turning point of austerity policies in symbolic terms, but from that point on, taking it as a model seems a little rash,” he says.

Moran, for his part, argues, in his Foreign Policy text, that “the Portuguese, with much less purchasing power in global markets and even a sardine among salmon in the claustrophobic monetary environment of the eurozone, are showing small countries Europeans that, with a deft mix of political and fiscal measures and a little luck, you can lead a good life and still make the economy grow.”