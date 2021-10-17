‘Sardine Capitalism’: how Portugal went from a bankrupt country to the example in Europe

by

  • Marpichel – @marpichel
  • BBC News World

Tram in Lisbon

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Portugal successfully overcame the 2008 economic crisis and, more recently, the covid-19 pandemic

That Portugal is in fashion is nothing new. Its cities and coastal areas are full of tourists, attracted by the history and culture of a country from which great explorers emerged, the good weather, the excellent cuisine and the prices more accessible than those of other European destinations.

In addition, this tiny nation of just over 10 million people has also become an example of how to successfully overcome the economic crisis that began in 2008 and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s what American author Michael Moran called in a recent Foreign Policy magazine article “sardine capitalism.” The publication defines Portugal as “a growth model for small European economies, which have had difficulty balancing their cultural traditions and political values ​​with the demands of larger economies such as Germany, France and Italy, with which they share (the currency) euro “. And he praises the country for having managed to combine social cohesion with economic growth and quality of life.

But what is this “sardine capitalism”?