Saúde confirms that it will receive 36 million doses of Janssen by the end of the year

The Federal Government and Johnson & Johnson, the maker of Janssen’s single-dose vaccine, have confirmed that the contract between the parties will be fulfilled. In addition to the anticipation of 1.8 million doses in June, 36.2 million will be delivered by the end of the year by J&J.

Brazil received another 3 million doses in July, through a donation from the United States government.

Asked by CNN, the Ministry of Health has not yet answered how this new batch of immunizing agent will be used, since Janssen is a single dose and is only authorized for adults.

The company informed the CNN that studies showed that when a vaccine booster was given six months after the single dose, antibody levels increased nine times after one week and continued to rise to 12 times more after four weeks of the boost.

With the booster given two months after the first dose, antibody levels increased four to six times more than those observed after the single dose.

The company provided the data available to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency corresponding to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). And it plans to send the data to the Brazilian government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Technical Advisory Groups on Vaccination (GTCVs or NITAGs) around the world to assist in decision-making and local vaccine administration strategies, as per required.

But only 4.8 million Brazilians could receive the possible booster dose, a number received and applied in the country. There are no published studies on interchangeability (mixture of different immunizing agents). There would be 31.4 million doses left. The validity of the vaccine, from manufacture, is 2 years when stored at -20 degrees Celsius, and only six months when refrigerated at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, which is what happens in the vast majority of Brazilian municipalities.

So far, Janssen has only obtained authorization for emergency use from Anvisa. The company also reported that “It continues to work closely with the Agency in this process to obtain all necessary certifications and move forward with the application for definitive registration of its COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and over by the end of 2021 ”.

The article also questioned Anvisa and the Ministry of Health about the definitive registration and whether Janssen’s vaccine donation is a possibility. Anvisa said it has not yet received an emergency use request from the company.

Last week, the minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga confirmed that he can donate Janssen’s vaccine to other countries if it does not obtain the definitive registration of the vaccine with Anvisa.

“I believe Janssen will have no difficulty in obtaining a definitive registration. But any dose, if we had an excess of doses, one of the possibilities to consider is to support someone who needs it more than we do,” said Queiroga, who has already stated that in 2021 only vaccines with definitive registration will be part of the PNI, today if only from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The government and Janssen did not disclose the date of delivery of the next batch of immunizing agent in Brazil.