Secret Truths 2 opens a cycle of unpublished soap operas on streaming – Prisma

After a long period of work behind the scenes, also hampered by stoppages due to the pandemic, the time has come: on the next 20th, at 9.30 pm, “Verdade Secretas 2” will premiere on Globoplay. A plot written by Walcyr Carrasco and directed by Amora Mautner, sequel to the 2015 edition, currently being rerun on open television. Camila Queiroz, Arlete/Angel, remains the protagonist.

According to the proposal, the story, even bolder, promises an atmosphere of mystery, eroticism and seduction, in the underworld hidden under the glamor of fashion, luxury and power. The first ten chapters will be available on the platform to subscribers on the release date.

“The process of making ‘Secret Truths II’ is a big challenge, as it is necessary to keep the plot alive and surprising. In this new phase, the audience will find the same Angel, with her duality, her mystery and her sensuality. And they will be surprised for new aspects of it, as well as new stories involving the modeling agency, with releases by young actors”, says Walcyr.

Season two begins as Arlete, Angel loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has just arrived from Paris. Suspicious, Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) seeks Angel out to induce her to kill William, her cousin, just as she killed her father years ago.

Giovanna is willing to do anything to put her rival in jail and, for that, she hires Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a private investigator, with whom the two end up getting involved. “VS2” will have several releases in its cast, such as model Júlia Byrro.

come there

“Verdades Secretas 2” opens a cycle of unpublished soap operas in streaming, with just over 50 chapters.

But Globoplay is not alone in this! Netflix, through Elisabetta Zenatti, and WarnerMedia, with Monica Albuquerque, are also preparing their releases.

Last chance

This Sunday’s “Hora do Faro” on Record receives actor Victor Pecoraro, fourth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”. And he doesn’t save money during his participation in the frame, especially in relation to the disaffected Bil Araújo, who is sort of responsible for his departure from the rural reality.

Pecoraro, surprisingly, declares his fans, from now on, to Rico Melquiades. “Because he’s moving ‘The Farm’”, he says.

Accelerated

Work on “Perrengue” at Bandeirantes is well under way. The teams are opening up a big front of street recordings and comedy sketches.

As noted, the order is not to stay only in internet videos or zap.

If you want

After “A Fazenda” on Record, Valentina Francavilla will be able to resume her work as a stage assistant in “Programa do Ratinho”.

She left the doors open at SBT.

hit

The series “Quando Chama o Coração”, starring Erin Krakow, was another one of those successes in Record’s programming. No wonder it conquered a place in the Top Five of the network in Greater São Paulo.

The soap opera “Genesis” leads the ranking.

hammock

Next Tuesday, Globo airs the last episode of the season of “Profissão Repórter”.

By the way, the penultimate one also suffered from the station’s grid, preceded by football, “Segue o Jogo” and “Secret Truths”.

do not give up

If there’s an expedient that the cast of the “Pantanal” remake doesn’t give up, in between recordings, it’s the popular “banho de rio” in the vicinity of locations in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The team, which brings together names like Juliana Paes, Bruna Linzmeyer, Leticia Salles and Malu Rodrigues, literally plays themselves.

loyalty

The new version of this success by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, adapted by Bruno Luperi, among other things, will be important because it will show the real wetlands, with everything that is happening.

Debuts in 2022, following “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

reserved place

The kids who enjoy SBT’s children’s soap operas, you can notice, don’t let go of streaming either. One example, Netflix’s Top Ten.

In a few days, Silvio Santos’ productions occupy up to two positions.

For the up and away

“I’m not a middle-of-the-road guy. I’m intense. If I’m going to pursue an international career, I’ll go. Life is about risk and you need to risk it, go all out. If the people want a show, let’s put on a great show…”.

Statement by Luan Santana in recent live.

Quickly

Gabriel Leone will make a short appearance in “Secret Truths 2”. Guilherme, her character and husband of Arlete/Angel (Camila Queiroz), dies in the first scenes.

The actor, however, will have a prominent role in “Um Lugar ao Sol” and also turns to the second season of “Sun”, on Amazon Prime Video.

First place

Filmmaker Mauricio Eça received a report from Amazon Prime Video pointing out the audience success of the two films about Suzane von Richthofen. “Cinema is also reflection, not just entertainment”, declares the director.

“If these films are enough for no one else to commit something like this, it will have been worth it,” he concludes.

director lazarus

Amazon Prime Video announced the production of “An Unforgettable Year – Autumn”, the second film in the franchise, produced by Panorâmica. The film will be directed by Lázaro Ramos and will feature the city of São Paulo and Avenida Paulista as a backdrop for musical history. The franchise will have four films.

The cast brings together Gabz, Lucas Leto, Larissa Luz, Pedro Blanc, Raphael Ghanem, among others.

Spectacular Sunday

“Domingo Espetacular” brings today an interview with Paula Lamberti and Fernando Mendes, a couple from São Paulo, who lived the biggest scare since they decided to transform a sailboat just over 12 meters long, the Strega (“Witch”, in Italian) in his house and travel the seas with him, in the company of only the dog Chopinho.

The vessel was attacked by two orcas in Portugal and the couple does not hide that they were terrified.

Hit-Rebound

• It’s no small thing: Larissa Manoela is approaching the mark of 41 million followers…

• …And this makes a big difference in commercial matters, the so-called posts…

• …There’s more: the actress records the last scenes of the first phase of “Beyond the illusion” in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais.

• After winning eighteen awards at festivals around the world and showing in Brazilian cinemas, “Valentina” premieres this Sunday on Netflix…

• …The film tells the story of Valentina (Thiessa Woinbackk), a trans teenager who moves to the countryside of Minas Gerais with her mother, Márcia (Guta Stresser) for a fresh start…

• … Mother and daughter face problems when the school board, unprepared, begins to demand the signature of the absent father (Rômulo Braga) to enroll.

• Series “As Five”, derived from “Malhação”, arrives at Globo on the 26th…

• …The production will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Band has not yet released anyone for the “Teleton” campaign on SBT…

• …Globo released, but the names will only be known on marathon days.

• …From Record, as informed, Sabrina and Ana Hickmann.