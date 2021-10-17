See how the situation is in the 13 municipalities of the Triângulo Mineiro affected by the fall of towers during a gale | Mining Triangle

Several services were harmed due to the lack of energy that extends this Saturday (16) in 13 cities in the Triângulo Mineiro, affected after the fall of 8 power towers, due to a high-intensity gale recorded on Friday night (15). In all, 119 thousand customers are affected by the problem.

O g1 and the TV Integration they sought out the 13 cities affected by the lack of energy to find out how the situation is in each one of them.

Most health facilities are maintained using generators. Some vaccine doses had to be returned to Ituiutaba, where they are stored.

Copasa also issued a note about the water supply situation in the cities in which it is responsible for the supply (see below).

Cemig stipulated that the services for the normalization of supply should be carried out by this Saturday night. Trworks are carried out on site to rebuild the towers.

2 of 3 Power tower fell after a gale that hit the Triângulo Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration Power tower fell after a gale that hit the Triângulo Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration

According to Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), the drop in supply affects the municipalities of Cachoeira Dourada, Campina Verde, Capinópolis, Carneirinho, Gurinhatã, Ipiaçu, Itapagipe, Ituiutaba, Iturama, Limeira do Oeste, Santa Vitória, São Francisco de Sales and União de Minas.

The problem has lasted more than 24 hours at the time of publication of this report and, according to the company, there is still no forecast for the energy to be fully re-established in the cities.

The fall began at 5:16 pm this Friday and around 7:00 pm, the 8 towers were found down. Work started immediately. During the early hours of Saturday, 8 special towers, faster to assemble and used in cases like this, arrived at the scene of the incident.

Since Friday night, several Cemig professionals, including engineers, technicians and electricians, were deployed to work on the repair. The company also maintains contact with the authorities of the affected municipalities, to align information and provide guidance on precautions to be taken.

3 of 3 Road situation during blackout recorded on Friday night, 10/15/2021, in Ituiutaba — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration Road situation during blackout recorded on Friday night, 10/15/2021, in Ituiutaba — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration

In Ituiutaba, Mayor Leandra Guedes (Avante) performed on Friday night on a social network. She was at the emergency room in the city and said that the “concern is with the hospital unit and also with the vaccines, which are already stored properly in the regional health department”.

The municipality’s Water and Sewage Superintendence informed that emergency actions are being taken to minimize the impacts on water collection. During the early hours of this Saturday, the municipality worked with the volume of water it had in the reservoirs, which were depleted.

To re-establish the water collection service, an emergency generator was contracted, which is expected to be installed “in the next few hours”.

In Campina Verde, until 12:00, there was still no water shortage, but there is a risk if the situation continues until tomorrow, according to Mayor Dr Helder (Solidarity). The city has 2,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, which are being maintained by a generator, but will be returned to the Regional Health Management (GRS) of Ituiutaba.

In addition, the health units are also without power, as there are no generators, however, there is no one occupying the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Campina Verde has two mobile ICU units that can be used as needed.

In the city of Capinópolis, the situation is complicated. According to the Mayor, Cleidimar Zanotto (PSB), the biggest difficulties in the city are related to the lack of water and telephone. Health facilities run on generators and vaccines are also refrigerated.

Also according to the Mayor, he is buying diesel in Canápolis to be able to supply the generators. There is a room in the city’s PSF to assist people who use respirators at home.

In Gurinhatã, Mayor Wender Luciano (MDB) informed that there is already a lack of water, however, the health unit is powered by generators. The Municipality also has energy to keep vaccines in refrigerators and even to help neighboring municipalities.

In Itapagipe, the emergency care unit is maintained by generators. An electrician on duty is at the unit and until the 12:00 update, there was no shortage of water in the city.

In Iturama, the Municipal Emergency Room is being maintained by generators, as well as vaccines, which are also cooled by generators. Until 12:00, there was no lack of water in the city.

In Santa Vitória, the Health Secretary, Geraldo Xavier Rocha Júnior, said that the city’s Emergency Room is working normally, as it has a generator. The biggest concern was in relation to the vaccines, which have already been sent to the GRS in Ituiutaba, where they are stored.

O g1 he also sought out the city hall and representatives of the cities of Cachoeira Dourada, Carneirinho, Ipiaçu, Limeira do Oeste, São Francisco de Sales and União de Minas, to find out more details about the situation in each one of them, however, he was unable to contact him.

Copasa informed that “it is taking all the necessary technical measures to restore the water supply in the cities of the Triangle hit by the severe storm, which are without electricity due to falling towers.”

In the note, the company also says that when energy is restored, the water supply will gradually return and that in specific cases, the company will place water trucks to complete the water supply until regular supply is restored.

The company operates in Campina Verde, Capinópolis, Carneirinho, Itapagipe, Iturama, Limeira do Oeste, Santa Vitória, São Francisco de Sales and União de Minas. Copasa also asks customers to use water rationally.