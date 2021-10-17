see today’s sweepstakes numbers in the contest

Caixa held the 2286 Dupla-Sena contest last night (16), which had the numbers revealed in the first draw. 08-19-21-24-30-37. The prize for the winner is R$2,938,631.86. In the second draw, the dozens were: 06-12-13-23-32-34. In this one, the prize at stake is R$72,839.74.

Caixa will soon announce if the lucky ones have nailed the numbers. In the last draw, held on October 14th, there were no sure bets and the prize pool accumulated for today’s contest.

How do I enter the next Dupla-Sena draw?

You need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers on the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws six numbers twice, which means you have two chances to win each contest. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Dupla-Sena?

It depends on how many numbers you intend to put in the game. The minimum bet costs R$2.50, and you are entitled to choose six tens from 1 to 50. If you want to place an extra number to increase the chances of hitting, the price of the game goes up to R$17.50. In the most expensive scenario, with 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet can cost R$12,512.50.

And what are my chances of winning at Dupla-Sena?

This also varies depending on the amount of tens in your bet. With the smallest (R$ 2.50), of six numbers, the chance of hitting all the balls in either of the two drawings is one in 15,890,700. Playing an extra ten (R$ 17.50), the probability increases. It becomes one in 2,270,100. Anyone willing to pay more than R$12,500 in a bet with 15 tens will have a chance in 3,174 to win one of the two draws and take one of the biggest prizes.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.