see where to watch, the embezzlements and likely duel teams

Santos and Sport will play, this Sunday (17th), at 20:30, at Arena Pernambuco, the game considered to have ‘six points’. Peixe is the first team outside the relegation zone, with 28 points, while Leão occupies the 18th position, with 26 points conquered.







Santos faces Sport away from home this Sunday for the Brasileirão (Photo: Disclosure/Santos) Photo: Throw!

In the last round, Santos was defeated by Atlético-MG by 3-1, at Mineirão. Carille’s team came to open the scoreboard in the second stage, but took the turn and was defeated. Paraguayan coach Gustavo Florentín’s team visited Cuiabá and lost 1-0.

The technical committee of Alvinegro Praiano counts on the laps of Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan, who were suspended. On the other hand, João Paulo is out for three yellow cards. With that, Jandrei will finally make his debut at Santos.

Another athlete who is out of combat for accumulating three yellow cards is Jean Mota, who had not been in the team. In addition to them, the team will not have Léo Baptistão, Gabriel Pirani and Jobson, delivered to the medical department, as well as Marcos Leonardo, who was not listed by Fábio Carille.

In Leão, certain absences are: João Igor, Thiago Lopes and Neílton – all in the medical department. Defender Rafael Thyere is still in doubt for the match.

DATASHEET

SPORT X SANTOS

Date and time: October 17, 2021, at 8:30 pm

Local: Arena Pernambuco (PE)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

video arbiter: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Streaming: Premiere (pay-per-view)

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerton, Chico, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes and Gustavo Oliveira; Everaldo and Mikael; Technician: Gustavo Florentín

Embezzlement: João Igor, Thiago Lopes and Neílton (injured).

SAINTS: Jandrei; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Braga; Marino and Raniel; Technician: Fábio Carille

Embezzlement: João Paulo and Felipe Jonatan (suspended); Sandry, Jobson, Gabriel Pirani and Léo Baptistão (injured); Marcos Leonardo (technical option).