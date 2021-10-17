Senate locks up six nominations to the MP’s Council and may affect the body’s activities due to lack of quorum

RIO — The Senate’s delay in ruling the plenary vote on six nominations for the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) threatens to stop the activities of the body due to lack of quorum. Responsible for administrative and disciplinary inspection of the members of the Public Ministry, the council needs at least seven of the 14 members to open sessions. However, with the end of the term of six councilors and with another three vacancies that were already empty, only five councilors will remain as of Thursday.

Read:To launch Arthur do Val to the government of SP, MBL may leave União Brasil after merger

The six names have already passed through the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), but have not yet been submitted to the plenary session because the session must be in person and approval requires the votes of an absolute majority. The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), promised the councilors to schedule the session until the end of the month. Candidates Rinaldo Reis (reconducted by the state MP), Oswaldo D’Albuquerque (reconducted, state MP), Paulo Cezar Passos (state MP), Ângelo Farias (Labor MP), Antônio Edílio Teixeira (Federal MP) are on the waiting list ) and Jaime Miranda (Military MP).

In a campaign to prevent the full approval of PEC 05/2021, which is being processed in the Chamber and alters the composition of the CNMP, the president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), Ubiratan Cazetta, fears that face-to-face voting is not the only one explanation for the delay in the nominations:

— Nobody told me officially, but it is said that, while the CNMP does not vote on the issues of Pará and Rio de Janeiro, the names will not be approved.

Read more: Doria refuses to participate in the first debate of the PSDB preliminarys with Leite and Virgílio

Congress connection

Cazetta refers to two disciplinary complaints filed in the CNMP against members of the MP who investigated people connected to the Senate. Both under the report of the general counsel of the council, Rinaldo Reis, the complaints can lead to the opening of administrative disciplinary proceedings (PADs) against the accused, with the possibility of penalties ranging from censorship to dismissal from the public service.

One of them affects the 11 prosecutors who were part of the Lava-Jato task force in Rio. They are accused, in a complaint by former senators Romero Jucá and Edison Lobão, of breach of confidentiality in the investigation into their participation in an alleged scheme of kickbacks in the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, in Rio. Rinaldo proposed the group’s dismissal, but the PAD vote in plenary was postponed until next week after councilor Sílvio de Amorim Júnior asked for a view.

From the accused group, six prosecutors are part of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the MPF-RJ. If the PAD is opened, they run the risk of exclusion from the team, undermining ongoing investigations such as Operation Kriptos, which broke up a gang in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos, responsible for a millionaire financial pyramid disguised as investments in bitcoins.

Renan Calheiros: Covid’s CPI reporter appoints Bolsonaro as a member of the fake news network’s ‘command nucleus’

Attorney Fábio Medina Osório, who represents Jucá and Lobão, alleges that the 11 prosecutors filed a complaint against their clients in March, based on confidential information gathered in the investigations. On the other hand, the attorneys for the attorneys, Daniel Sarmento, in rejecting the accusation, says that “the intention of punishing 11 prosecutors with the dismissal of the Constitution is violated by the simple release of a press release referring to a complaint that deals with a matter of clear public interest: possible corruption of senators in public works”.

Another target of disciplinary complaint is Gilberto Martins, former attorney general of Pará, accused by Pará governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB), son of senator Jader Barbalho, of leaking information that was supposedly covered by judicial secrecy. Martins reportedly used data from ongoing investigations at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to file a public civil action against the governor.

The investigation against Helder Barbalho found alleged irregularities in the acquisition of pulmonary ventilators – or ventilators -, in March 2020, by the Pará state government, for the treatment of people victimized by the new coronavirus pandemic. The governor denies any wrongdoing.

Know more

To the point 100 million people vaccinated in Brazil. What does that mean?



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Tarcísio de Freitas: Entrepreneurs inflated truck drivers on September 7th



CBN Panorama Last CPI call; Bolsonaro talks about reducing electricity bills; Argentina freezes prices





‘Attempt to weaken’

Also contrary to the approval of the PEC under debate in the Chamber, the president of the Association of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (Amperj), Cláudio Henrique da Cruz Viana, said that the CNMP is already an organ that has an expressive political participation due to the fact that the Senate currently has to approve all nominees to the board, in addition to directly appointing one of its members:

— It is good to remember that among the constitutional functions of the Public Ministry is the defense of the democratic order. The MP actively participates in the electoral process. It is worrying that, on the eve of an electoral period as complex as next year’s, attempts are made to weaken and submit the Brazilian MP to political control over his actions.