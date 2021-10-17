Sérgio Guizé and Gabriel Braga Nunes promise controversial scenes in Secret Truths 2

the pair Sergio Guize and Gabriel Braga Nunes promises to give you something to talk about Secret Truths 2. In the serial, which opens on October 20th in the Globoplay, Sergio interprets ariel, while Gabriel gives life to Percy.

The first is the husband of model Laia (Érika Januza), who, after returning from France, invests her money in a partnership with Percy. According to information from the Extra newspaper, together, the two open the Radar Club nightclub.

Aiming to boost his wife’s career, Ariel asks Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) to accept his wife in her agency’s casting. With that, he ends up getting involved with the owner of the company.

However, Blanche begins to have an obsessive feeling for Ariel and does everything to separate the manager from Laila. Percy, in turn, is a womanizer millionaire. It is with him that Angel (Camila Queiroz) becomes involved when returning to the pink book. Sadomasochist, he does everything for the model to meet his wishes. Due to her son’s illness, the young woman accepts the client’s proposals.

It is worth remembering that Globo decided to change the release strategy for Secret Truths 2. The decision was made precisely because of the daring sex scenes that had repercussions on social networks.

Before, the broadcaster’s idea was to release 20 chapters of the serial on the streaming platform. Now, however, only 10 episodes will enter the catalog for subscribers.

This happened so that Walcyr Carrasco’s plot had more buzz, since releasing so many episodes at once could harm this repercussion. When contacted, the Rio station confirmed that the change in the way of releasing Verdades Secretas 2 “is part of the platform’s strategy”. “We’ll release 10 episodes on the 20th, and soon we’ll have more,” informed.

The network even released a new trailer with unpublished scenes and several spoilers of what is coming in the new phase of the soap opera. The first episode will be broadcast live on the platform, open to non-subscribers, at 9:30 pm, and soon after, the first 10 chapters will be available to subscribers.

In the new trailer, there are several sequences that show the girl’s return to the agency and several sex scenes, including between two men. About the debut, Erick Brêtas, Globo’s Director of Digital Products and Services, declared:

“The telenovela is the most important and influential audiovisual product of Brazilian culture. On TV Globo, she reached the peak in terms of narrative and aesthetics. Globoplay is now honored to be the first platform to receive a telenovela originally conceived for streaming, with everything this brings new artistic possibilities for our creators. It’s a gift to fans of the genre and to all our subscribers.”