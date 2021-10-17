Sergio Moro will need to reinvent himself – 10/16/2021 – Elio Gaspari

In 2017, at the height of Operation Lava Jato, judge Sergio Moro seemed to have everything to dispute the succession of Michel Temer. For the first time in the history of the Republic, he had sent to jail big businessmen and a former finance minister who turned out to be confessed criminals. He condemned former president Lula who went to prison protesting his innocence. With the help of a tweet from the army commander, the Supreme Court was prevented from granting him a habeas corpus.

That unknown judge from Curitiba surprised the country. Time passed and he produced new surprises. He publicized the collaboration of Commissioner Antonio Palocci on the eve of the 2018 election and, a few months later, accepted the position of Minister of Justice in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who would fry him.

Between peak and sunset, Operation Lava Jato itself had some of its truculences and a few small mouths exposed. Time passed, Lula prevailed in more than a dozen cases, while the judge from Curitiba had his partiality pointed out by the Supreme Court. Lava Jato turned out to be a disillusionment, it ended on Wednesday and on the streets what you see is people who don’t even smile.

After a stint at an American litigation panel, Moro is in Brazil, talking about the possibility of becoming a candidate in next year’s election.

He will enrich the debate, but for that he will have to reinvent himself, as the judge from Curitiba impoverished the fight against corruption in Pindorama. His means proved catastrophic and his departure for the government of Bolsonaro tarnished his biography. His silence since leaving the ministry has aggravated this situation.

Many years before he became an example of morality, Moro presented himself as someone capable of destroying a political system fueled by corruption. Came, saw and lost. The government that helped to elect revolves around the same figures who gave (and received) the cards before Lava Jato.

For that judge from Curitiba to present himself, reinvented, as a name that embodies what is called the third way, the doctor needs to say where this way is going. The final point of the route of the last Moro was the phenomenon Jair Bolsonaro, with its subsidiaries, like Rio judge Wilson Witzel.

In his prime, Moro seemed to be re-enacting Operation Clean Hands of Italy. His critics recalled that “Mani Pulite” produced Silvio Berlusconi, a corrupt clown. In the interests of fairness it should be noted that none of the Italian judges cherished the government of the Histrion. Moro became Bolsonaro’s minister of justice and allowed himself to be fried in relative silence.

In 2022, as in 2017, you can do anything for Sergio Moro, except playing the fool.