Sérgio Rodrigues proposes to replicate Atlético’s management model in Cruzeiro

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, gave his version of the meeting with investors this Friday morning (15th) and said that he proposed to replicate at Toca da Raposa II what is done in arch-rival Atlético, a joint management between the trustee and the investors.

“The other two big important questions are about a meeting I had this morning. Still in Portugal, I felt with Cruzeiro’s number one ally, Pedrinho. We had a chat, he saw how the situation was. He said he would not leave Cruzeiro, but asked to look for more people. We made contact, I didn’t speak at all to the people who were at the meeting. There were three businessmen, the meeting was very clear. I mentioned the model that the president of arch-rival, Sérgio Coelho, spoke. I told them to get closer to the management,” he said.

“It’s even curious, each vehicle said something. I’m very calm to say. We don’t ask for specific amounts, we talk about what Cruzeiro has to delay, what Cruzeiro needs to close the operation. We will only be able to register the SAF in December for operational reasons. I invited these people to participate and stay close to us. I even said that if they want to make the decisions, I don’t even insist on having votes. I asked them to help in a name for the director of football. Our invitation today was for that,” he added.

The director met with businessmen this Friday morning to discuss the possibility of investing in the club and said that there is a new meeting scheduled for next Monday (18), with the presence of Pedro Lourenço, who is in Portugal.

“A new round of meeting was scheduled for Monday, nothing was put forward. Everything I read about this morning’s meeting was a lie. The real version was this, there was no definitive denial, there was an invitation from us to businessmen actively participate, as happens in the rival. They are experienced people, we need help,” he commented.

O Super.FC spoke with a person present at the meeting held in the morning, who informed the report that the leader asked for R$ 9 million to pay back wages and another R$ 21 million to pay the remaining payrolls in 2021. he refused to deliver the amount to the agent and warned that he will only invest what is necessary to pay off the payroll from September to December. However, they made the investment conditional on the president’s absence from the football department.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues is in disrepute with the businessmen who helped the club throughout this season. The manager is fragile behind the scenes.

