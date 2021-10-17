Serie B top scorer becomes goalkeeper and saves a penalty for Brusque; see video

The top scorer of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, Edu, showed his talents in another area of ​​the field. During the game in which Brusque beat Remo at the Augusto Bauer stadium, by 3-1 this Friday (15), the forward scored a goal, but also shone in defense. In a video, it’s possible to see Edu defending a penalty in stoppage time. The information is from the GE SC.

After five substitutions in the game, 50 minutes into the second half, goalkeeper Ruan Carneiro was injured and sent off. That’s when coach Waguinho Dias chose to put Edu under the beams.

When Felipe Gedoz charged in the corner, the top scorer went for it. The VAR also canceled a goal made by Rafael Jansen in the surplus, due to invasion at the time of collection.

— I told Waguinho now that I didn’t play a good game, but I gave in. I lost goals that I don’t usually lose. In the end, I scored the goal, it gave our team peace of mind. And, in the end, with Ruan’s expulsion, I talked to Claudinho, and we opted for me. I was happy, I waited for him to hit and I went to the right corner. I always liked going to the goal. I confess that I dreamed of this opportunity to see what it would be like. And it all worked out,” said the player.

EDU, THE PENALTY CATCHER! Edu, Brusque striker and Serie B top scorer with 16 goals, had to finish the game as goalkeeper, as Ruan Carneiro got injured And in the last move of the game he got a penalty from Felipe Gedoz, from Remo! pic.twitter.com/bXXQXFq8Pa — rout Info (@rout_info) October 15, 2021

Edu was responsible for Brusque’s third goal in the match after receiving a cross from Bruno Alves. The point happened before the top scorer defended the Gedoz charge. It was the 16th of the striker, isolated top scorer in the competition.

Victory guarantees a breather in the Santa Catarina team’s fight against the relegation zone.

With information from the GE SC.

