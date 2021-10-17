Series D: In penalties, Campinense wins and gets access – 10/16/2021 – News

After the 0-0 tie, this Saturday afternoon (16), at the Amigão stadium, in Campina Grande/PB, Campinense beat América on penalties and got access from Serie D to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship.

Canindé Pereira

Alvirubro went to the field in Paraíba with some modifications. In midfield, with Felipe Guedes still feeling a problem at Pubis, Wellington Cézar was once again the option. In attack, this time Alvinho started playing. Alongside him, Renatinho Potiguar opted for Luís Henrique instead of Wesley Smith, who stayed as an option. In goal, Reynaldo started, as Samuel Pires was suspended.

The Potiguar team entered the field with a campaign consisting of 19 games. Until the challenge against Campinense had been nine wins, six draws and four defeats. Against Rubro-negro, there were three games. One defeat and two draws.

The game started with Campinense trying to corner America in the defense field. Up to 10 minutes, however, the good marking of Renatinho Potiguar’s team stands out over the rival. Only at 12 did Rubro-negro threaten. Fábio Lima made a good play on the right and crossed. The American defense anticipated and sent it to corner.

Clearly, it was the right side of the attack that would be exploited by Ranielle Ribeiro’s team. Fábio Lima, playing open for Iranílson with Ancelmo’s approach became a constant. At 17 minutes, after a corner kick, the good star of goalkeeper Reynaldo appeared. In the leftover ball Felipe Ramon sent a “bomb” and shirt 1 palmed it out.

At 30 minutes, America finally gave the answer in two moves. Mazinho and Erick Varão scored and the shirt 8 went in front of the goalkeeper of “Raposa”. Mauro Iguatu closed the angle and sent it to the corner. In charge, Mazinho hit closed and the goalkeeper saved again.

Four minutes later, a great individual move by forward Marcos Nunes narrowly missed taking the scoreboard. The player dribbled two and pulled to the middle. Reynaldo, better on the field so far in the game, made another good save.

On his way back to the second half, Renatinho Potiguar made a change at América. Iranílson, who played on the left, went to the entrance of forward Felipinho.

And it wasn’t just the team that changed. Alvirrubro came back different for the final stage. Luís Henrique made a quick move to the left and gave the ball back. Esquerdinha arrived hitting and the ball took paint off the beam of Paraíba.

However, little by little, the American team was returning and giving space to Campinense. In addition, the team began to miss a series of passes, handing the ball and control of the game to the rival.

The match slowed down and the game got ugly. Lots of mistakes in the ball outs and little creativity. The changes in Campinense had no effect and the team produced little. At America it seemed a little more lacking in confidence to push forward. To change that, Wesley Smith went to the field in place of Mazinho, a forward in place of a midfielder.

At 42 minutes came the chance of a goal and access with the ball rolling. Luís Henrique made a good play on the left and crossed for Patrick Alan. He dominated and kicked, but Mauro Iguatu saved him. Shirt 1 saved again, in the sequence, after a header by Rômulo.

The decision then went to penalties. Dione beat and lost to Campinense. Patrick Alan hit and scored for America. Cleyton made it to the Fox. Erick Varão charged with category and scored the second. Anselmo did it for the home team and Esquerdinha wasted it for the Potiguar team. Matheus made another one for the Fox and Roni kicked it out disappointing the Americans. Mauro Iguatu scored the goal in Paraiba’s vacancy.