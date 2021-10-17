Sheik of Newcastle would be interested in buying the Cruise; understand if business is possible – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia

A rumor that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman would be interested in buying the Cruzeiro took over social networks this Saturday (16) and stirred up the heavenly fans. Earlier this month, the heir of Saudi Arabia bought Newcastle, from England, for around R$ 2.2 billion, which made the club one of the richest in the world, and now he would be interested in investing in clubs in the South American continent, which would make Cruzeiro the billionaire’s main target.

Earlier this week, Italian newspaper Libero reported that Bin Salman, who controls the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, after having acquired the English club, would be interested in buying Inter Milan, Olympique de Marseille and also a Brazilian club, but without specifying which one it would be.

The sports newspaper also mentioned the good relations between the Saudi prince and the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, as a strong mediator for the negotiation.

This Saturday (16), the Spanish sports daily As made a speculation about which Brazilian clubs could interest the billionaire, and cited the heavenly team from Belo Horizonte that is currently facing a catastrophic financial crisis. “There are several entities in the country that are going through serious financial problems and could be the object of a purchase, such as Cruzeiro,” wrote As.

However, the story gained traction after the Argentine channel ‘TycSports’ released the information on its Twitter account. “After his arrival in Newcastle with a billion-dollar investment, Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now considering extending his control to other clubs in Europe and South America, with Brazil and Cruzeiro as the main favourites,” said ‘TycSports ‘.

What Itatiaia found:

As verified by the reporter from Itatiaia, Samuel Venâcio, the story was only replicated by ‘TycSports’, according to information released by European newspapers.

As it is a fund with a lot of capital, it is on the list of possible buyers that XP Investimentos has to offer. But there is no conversation going on at the moment.

Cruzeiro counts on XP to attract interested investors and the entire process should come out of paper as of January 2022.

Understand if Cruise purchase would be allowed:

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), partially sanctioned, in the beginning of August, the Bill 5516/2019 that creates in the country the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF). With the sanction, Cruzeiro could already proceed with the implantation process, since the Deliberative Council approved the constitution of the club-company in an assembly also in August.

However, Bolsonaro vetoed provisions that implied a waiver of revenue by the Federal Government as it understood that it would violate the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the Budget Guidelines Law.

By 217 votes in favor, six against and one null, the Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro approved the constitution of the SAF. With the club facing a serious financial crisis, switching to Sociedade Anônima is seen by many inside Fox as the alternative to saving the institution from bankruptcy.

In practice, with the implementation of the SAF, Cruzeiro would be divided into two CNPJs: the sports association and eventual investors. ‘Associação Cruzeiro’ would hold 100% of the share capital of Sociedade Anônima and would maintain intangible assets, such as sports rights and intellectual property, which are being evaluated economically.

The Cruzeiro Association would then remain the majority shareholder, with 51% of the share capital. Currently, the club holds 100%, but may sell to investors up to 49% of the part, “while still controlling the operation”. Should a purchase transaction be effected by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, he could therefore acquire 49% of the shares of the celestial club.

However, due to administrative and legal procedures, the transformation of Cruzeiro into a club-company would only be possible in January 2022.