Shipwreck in Pantanal de MS: Video shows dust cloud arriving in river where hotel boat sank | Mato Grosso do Sul

In all, 21 people were on the wrecked vessel. Twelve were passengers and nine crew. Of this total, 14 managed to float after falling into the waters of the Paraguay River and taking shelter in the hull of the tour boat.

According to the Civil Police, 12 men – among relatives and friends – were in the Pantanal since October 9th. They hired the boat in Porto Limoeiro and went fishing towards Paraguay Mirim, in the Castelo region, and then to Bonfim, where they stayed for a good part of the time.

When they approached the city of Corumbá and when they were having a barbecue, the winds were strong and the vessel capsized. Another 17 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul were also affected by storms.

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul identified six victims of the shipwreck of the hotel boat. A seventh victim was found late Saturday afternoon, but she has not been identified.

The six identified are:

Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78 years old;

Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old;

Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49 years old;

Thiago Souza Gomes, 18 years old;

Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 and

Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 44 ​​years old.

Geraldo and Olímpio were brothers. Thiago was also family. One was a father, another uncle and the young man, a nephew of Geovanne Furtado Souza, a urologist in São José do Rio Preto (SP), who survived the accident unharmed.

Most of the victims are from Rio Verde de Goiás (GO), among them, the two elderly and the young. Olímpio’s niece, businesswoman Thamiris Furquim, 31, said that her uncle was used to going fishing with his family, but that they hadn’t done that for a long time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.