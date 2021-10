Navy and Fire Department next to the ship that sank in Corumbá.| Photo: Caio Tumelero/TV Morena

At least six people died after a hotel boat sank in the Paraguay River after a storm hit the city of Corumbá, in the Pantanal, this Friday (15). According to the Brazilian Navy team, which is accompanying the case, at the time of the accident, the winds reached 45 km/h.

In all, 21 people were on the vessel. One of the survivors told local police, the group was having a barbecue on the top of the boat when they were surprised by the storm. One person is still missing.

Local civil police identified the six dead. They are: Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71, Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, Thiago Souza Gomes, 18, Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 and Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 44.

Part of the survivors was rescued by an Army vessel passing through the accident site. Other people managed to float and took shelter in the hull of the vessel. Firefighters and sailors continue the search this Saturday.

Between this Friday and Saturday, the entire state of Mato Grosso do Sul was hit by storms with strong winds that exceeded 90 km/h.