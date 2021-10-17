Silicone prosthesis removal grows in Brazil and exposes a new female look – Health

when they put silicone prosthesis in the breasts, nothing was said about how to remove. Today, fueled by the sharing of information on social networks, explants have become a phenomenon in the country that champions plastic surgery.

Fitting into the pattern of voluminous breasts – a fever for over 20 years – no longer makes sense to many of them. For others, although they still like what they see in the mirror, the health risks of the prosthesis are a concern.

30-year-old actress Gabriella Britto described her experience on social media with the removal in January, after nine years with silicone. “My decision was based on thinking that maybe something external could make me feel better,” he says. “There was and still is difficulty in showing women’s real bodies. We start to think we have a problem.”

Over the past four years, lifestyle changes, such as joining veganism, have made her rethink the need for silicone. “I had a foreign body, which could cause damage, and I felt I didn’t need them anymore.”

The number of breast implant removals increased by 33% in Brazil, according to data from International Society of Plastic Surgery. It went from 14,600, in 2018, to 19,400, in 2019 – latest numbers available. Surgery for breast augmentation remains one of the flagships of plastic surgery in Brazil, with 211,000 procedures in the year, but demand has suffered a drop.

Brazilian doctors who specialize in explants say that the search for removal had a boom in 2020, even with the pandemic, and is still on the rise. Per week, plastic surgeon Bruno Herkenhoff performs four to five surgeries. He says that even for him, at the beginning, removing the silicone required an effort to change the mentality about beauty. “We have to do psychological work to change this paradigm that comes from our formation”, he says.

Journalist Camila Ermida, 42, reports a “love-hate relationship” with silicone, which was introduced in 2017, until it was removed in August. She had ringing in her ears, hair loss, cold feet and hands. In one breast, capsular contracture was also detected in a mild degree – when the membrane formed by the body around the silicone starts to compress the prosthesis. “It was a preventive choice. I didn’t expect to have other symptoms.”

The physical changes perceived by her are part of a list of symptoms reported by other women with breast implants. The so-called “silicone disease”, which encompasses these complaints, is not recognized as a disease by the medical profession. But most women who undergo explants say they have an improvement in at least part of the symptoms. Another syndrome associated with the prosthesis is Asia (adjuvant-induced autoimmune-inflammatory syndrome), described in 2011 by an Israeli researcher. It consists in the development of autoimmune diseases.

Plastic surgeon Ricardo Eustáchio de Miranda says that today it is more common for women to come to his office to remove than to put silicone. Many of them, he says, come with complaints from Asia. “I believe in symptoms. The question is whether they are related to the prosthesis or not. We have to do the research. Excluding everything, it is removed (the silicone), but I always say that there is no guarantee that the removal of the prosthesis will improve the symptoms.”

Miranda works in Guarulhos and São Paulo and is recommended by other women who have had explants – she performs 350 of these surgeries a year, including patients from other cities.

Social networks drive movement

Doctors who do explants emphasize the role of sharing information on social networks for decision making. In addition to pages that bring together reports of health problems associated with prostheses, influencers on the internet question standards of beauty and also give strength to the movement.

In recent weeks, the sharing of information by influencers about removing prostheses has heated up the debate. Actress Fiorella Mattheis, who had the removal surgery this year, shared the experience with her 3 million Instagram followers. “It’s important that we love each other,” he wrote. She reported breast pain.

The writer Alexandra Gurgel, founder of the Free Body Movement and author of the book stop hating yourself, also announced that he intends to do the explant. On her social media channels like Instagram and Facebook, with 1 million followers, she criticizes women’s standards of beauty and fat phobia.

President of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), Dénis Calazans says that the entity’s perception is that the removal of implants is more talked about than it actually occurs. He says there is “alarmism” in reports of health problems linked to the prosthesis and that there is still “little scientific evidence” about it.

According to Calazans, the number of patients who benefit from the prosthesis is much greater than those who choose to have it removed. The SBCP has no specific data on implant removal, but the entity’s next census will map the increase in these surgeries.

For him, the professional has a duty to provide information to patients about possible risks. “She has to be aware that she is using a synthetic medical device, which has the possibility of progressing with local changes to the implant itself, that it has to be monitored periodically and eventually, like any surgery, entails risks.”

‘There were 4 years of life lost, 4 years without living. today i live

Suelen Ferreira, specialist in colorimetry

I put it on (the silicone prosthesis) six years ago. It’s every woman’s dream to have a beautiful ‘big’. I was about to turn 30, I had several friends, colleagues, clients with silicone. The surgery was perfect, without complications, I left super satisfied. But the first symptoms started at 6 months and I didn’t know, nor imagined, that it could be silicone.

The muscular pains, in the body, in the bones began, which were getting worse in a surreal and absurd way. For four years now, my life has stopped: I could no longer work, a simple walk to the mall left me breathless, tired, my lower and upper limbs were swollen. My vision blurred.

In the last two years I had the first contracture and rotation of the prosthesis. He felt absurd pains in his chest. I got to the point where I couldn’t shower, brush my teeth. I had no strength in my arm, I couldn’t hold a glass. Several times I got burned from dropping things.

I started searching Instagram, Facebook, Google, until I came (in January) to pages about the explant. I had the surgery on July 30th. I was able to breathe for the first time after withdrawal.

No more fatigue, muscle pain. I returned to work. What comes back from time to time is a blurry eye, a feeling of conjunctivitis and ringing in the ear.

Four years of life was lost, four years without living. Today I live. If I knew six years ago everything that is already exposed today, if I had more access to certain information, I would have the power to choose. This is my experience: I’m not talking about silicone, but what it did to me.