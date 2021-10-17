Simaria makes a show in sunglasses after taking bee stings in the eyes | celebrities



Simaria reveals swollen face after taking two bee stings in the eyes – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/17/2021 10:23 AM

Rio – Simaria, from the duo with Simone, gave a scare to his followers, this Saturday (16), when he announced that he would perform at a show wearing sunglasses. The reason couldn’t be more unusual: the singer took two bee stings in the eyes and was unrecognizable because of the taint on her face.

“I’m going to do today’s show wearing glasses because I took 2 bee stings ‘in the zoi’. Because, when the honey is good, the bee always comes back. Do you think that behind the internet everything is ‘bunituu’? Receive it!”, he joked! the sertaneja on Instagram by posting a sequence of photos in which she poses devastatingly wearing an open dress shirt, revealing her lingerie, and knee-high boots.

The singer completed the look with sunglasses that covered most of her face, hiding the swelling she revealed in the last photo of her post. In the comments, fans and friends of the artist made fun of the situation: “I was scared in the last one, but it’s beautiful all the same,” wrote a follower. “Perfect always with or without sting”, completed another internet user.

Check out the publication: