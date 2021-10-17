“So great gravity”, says Augusto Botelho about Barusco’s denunciation manipulated by Deltan

The criminal lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho went to social networks, this Saturday (16), to comment on Barusco’s complaint manipulated by Deltan Dallagnol, revealed by the DCM.

The prosecutors of the former task force Operation Lava Jato, of the MPF-PR, proposed extra clauses, created a new version and negotiated the terms of the award-winning denunciation of former Petrobras executive Pedro Barusco, at the beginning of 2015. The objective was include the Workers’ Party among the denounced figures, with the manifest intention of achieving political ends and “overthrowing the Republic”.

Botelho reproduces Dallagnol’s speech: “Thinking here, there is the political cost of attacking the PP and not the PT”. According to him, “This is of such great gravity, but so great”.

“And there are already people using Deltan as a poster boy against PEC 5”, he concluded.

Check it out below:

“Thinking here, there is the political cost of attacking the PP and not the PT” This is such a great gravity, but so great. (and there are already people using Deltan as a poster boy against PEC 5) https://t.co/KNB53jomMN — Augusto de Arruda Botelho (@augustodeAB) October 16, 2021

Read too:

1; VIDEO – In a show of unpopularity, Bolsonaro is harassed in Brasília: ‘son of a bitch’

two; Kakay on Barusco’s whistleblower manipulated by Dallagnol, revealed in DCM: “The worst of the bad guys”

3; Open for 7 months, the PF has not yet heard Jair Renan in an inquiry into influence peddling

illegal practice

The practice of prosecutors in Curitiba is illegal. The Brazilian rule that regulates and gave rise to the institute of awarded whistleblowing in Brazil (Law No. 12,850, of August 2, 2013) expressly prohibits the constituted authorities from suggesting versions, requesting inclusions or in any way harming the whistleblower’s own initiative on the which it intends to make known to the investigation and control bodies.

That is to say: it is not allowed to build customized complaints by prosecutors or attorneys, according to their procedural strategies or, in the specific case, politicians.

This is what is established in article 4 of the aforementioned law, which deals with the rules that must be observed by the judge of law when ratifying a whistleblower agreement.