Solange cries when chosen for the Trial of Fire

Sunday is the day of Fire Test at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, but there are workers who are not very happy to participate in the dispute for the power of the lamp.

MC Gui, Erasmo, Tiago and Valentina were drawn to take the test and had to choose another pawn, and opted for Solange Gomes.

Solange didn’t like being chosen and burst into tears: “That’s cowardice.” Valentina hugged the girl and tried to console her: “Sun, look at me. You can win. I’ll be with you, I’ll give you a hand.”

Sol continued to complain about the situation: “They did something mean to me, I’m sure! I can’t take the test, I’m afraid. That’s cowardice, asshole, it’s written down too”.

The peon turned to Tati and said: “Did you see his character (MC Gui)?”, upon hearing the accusation, the funkeiro asked: “What character, Sol?”. Solange snapped: “Don’t talk to me!”

MC Gui didn’t care: “I won’t give you an agenda” and the peoa got annoyed: “Do you think I need you to be an agenda?” and he said yes.

Solange replied: “Oh, I need it too much. Fool. She also said: ‘I chose you because you don’t know what to prove.’ The artist replied: “This is not character, it’s game. Would you like me to choose a person who could beat me?”

Sol asked: “Why didn’t you choose Tati? She always said she wanted to take the test” and Tati soon got involved: “No, Solange, I never said I wanted to do it. I wanted to do it but I was afraid to go to the bay, so much so that I gave up on doing it”.

After putting on their overalls to the test, Solange complained to Erasmus: “You put on a woman, you know she’s weak, f***, right? To me that’s not a man.”

Erasmus defended himself: “It’s strategy, Sol”. The girl countered: “Strategy? You have to compete with a man, my love. Your size.”

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex disagreed: “I don’t have it, I don’t have anything. It doesn’t have that in the rule.” Solange added: “It doesn’t exist in the rule, but then the public sees it, right?”

The discussion continued and Sol repeated: “You have to choose someone with your strength to compete, this is a man thing.” Erasmus pointed out, “That’s your opinion.”

The peoa defended herself: “It’s my opinion and that of many people. You know I still have pain in my arm. It’s light, but I am.” The pawn advised: “You should be feeling useful to be participating in the race. You don’t even know what the race will be. You’re being a victim” and left the room in the sequence.

Solange concluded: “I’m not playing the victim. You have to catch someone of your strength, right.”