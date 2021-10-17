Sport x Santos: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

See the Brasileirão table and ranking

Sport tries to resume recovery in Serie A. The team had three straight victories and approached the exit from the relegation zone, but lost to Cuiabá in the last round. Faced with a direct competitor, he needs the victory to finally leave the Z-4.

After ending the fast of 11 matches without a win by beating Grêmio, Santos was defeated by the leader Atlético-MG, but remained outside the relegation zone. O Peixe sees the duel against Pernambuco as decisive in trying to get away from the dangerous position in the table.

Sport – Coach: Gustavo Florentín

The Paraguayan coach avoided forwarding the lineup, but, as Sport is experiencing a good moment in Serie A, the tendency is to maintain the structure of the last matches – moving only what is necessary.

The biggest doubt is in the defense, sector in which Rafael Thyere races against time to be available. If he can act, he must be a holder. If not, Chico remains on the team. Any other changes must only be made in case of obligation (very great damage or wear).

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Chico (RafaelThyere), Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Gustavo, Everaldo and Mikael.

Who is out: midfielder João Igor, midfielder Thiago Lopes and striker Neílton, in the medical department, in addition to the three reinforcements not registered – Vander Vieira, Nicolás Aguirre and Saulo.

Santos – Technician: Fábio Carille

Coach Fábio Carille will have the return of Carlos Sánchez, after Santos captain served a suspension against Atlético-MG. On the other hand, the coach will be without João Paulo, suspended, and Léo Baptistão, injured. With that, goalkeeper Jandrei must make the debut with the Fish shirt. No. 9 should be replaced by Raniel in attack.

Carille also lost three options to the reserve bank. Jean Mota will be suspended for the third yellow card. Jobson and Gabriel Pirani had physical problems in the last training session before the trip to Recife and remained in Santos to start treatment.

Probable squad: Jandrei, Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marino and Raniel.

Who is out: João Paulo and Jean Mota (suspended); John, Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Jobson, Kevin Malthus, Sandry, Gabriel Pirani and Léo Baptistão (injured).

