“Squid Game” series production bugs go viral in TikTok – Observer

Squid Game has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon, being the most watched debut series on Netflix, with 111 million views in the first month. Social networks were not indifferent to the South Korean production and some users were dedicated to finding mistakes in the footage.

“Squid Game”. Where does the success of the South Korean series that is taking the world come from?

This was the case of TikTok user @liryonni, who compiled a series of errors in a video that went viral on the same social network, having achieved more than 10 million reproductions.

Among the flaws are the number associated with the participants — with discrepancies between what appears on the game’s “host” clothes and screen — and the woman with number 61 appears on the screen as a man. Also curious is the individual who has worked in a glass factory since 1897; the moment one of the actors pops an empty spoon into his mouth during a meal, or the secret documents flagged as “Top Scrert” (which means “top secret” but misspelled).

@liryonni is also amused by “raccord” errors, that is, elements that ensure visual or logical continuity from scene to scene or, in this case, don’t. This is the case of the umbrella symbol, which suddenly changes shape, and also the Samsung mobile phone, which “transforms” into a different model from one scene to another.

Another bug that fans of the series report is the translation from Korean to English, which apparently makes the series lose some of its essence for those who don’t understand the original language, as a Twitter user points out.

not to sound snobby but i’m fluent in korean and i watched squid game with english subtitles and if you don’t understand korean you didn’t really watch the same show. translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

“Not to sound pretentious, but I speak fluent Korean and have seen Squid Game with English subtitles. If you don’t understand Korean, you haven’t actually seen the same series. The translation is very bad. The dialogue was well written and nothing remained”, he explained in a tweet that ended up being widely shared.

Until recently, “Bridgerton” was the most watched series on Netflix with 82 million views on Netflix. “Squid Game” largely surpassed this number in a few weeks.