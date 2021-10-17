STF gives Minas six months to join the fiscal recovery regime, says government | Minas Gerais

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, gave a six-month deadline for the Government of Minas Gerais to adhere to the tax recovery regime. As the state has not yet entered into an agreement with the Union, there is a risk of charging around R$ 30 billion at once.

According to the government, the deadline established by the STF is also valid for the injunction that suspends the payment of Minas’ debt with the union that reaches R$140 billion.

A decree published in April by the Superior Federal Court establishes that the local governments will have nine years to rebalance the accounts, with relief in debt collection. In the first version of the regime, created in 2017, it was just three years, which could be renewed for another three.

In the first twelve months, which are not included in the deadline, the suspension of payment is full.

In return, governors should:

Promote privatization of state-owned companies

Establish a kind of spending ceiling, limiting expenditure growth to inflation variation

Reduce tax incentives and benefits by 20%

Make a pension reform

Review server benefits

Minas Gerais got a series of court injunctions at the STF to suspend payment of the debt with the Union, until the accession to the new regime did not happen. Although, there is a risk of overturning this decision. If this happens, essential services will be harmed, according to the government.

The total debt of Minas Gerais exceeds R$ 140 billion.

A bill for the adhesion to the regime is being processed in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG).

According to the government, the approval does not prevent the salary recomposition of civil servants or the holding of public tenders and that, from the moment the accounts are settled, the trend is, in the medium and long term, to have more money released for investments.

The g1 report sought the STF, but until the closing of this report, they could not be contacted.