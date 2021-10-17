Stoppage will affect ‘mainly’ Santos (SP), truck drivers say – News

After declaring a “strike state” on Saturday (16), truck driver representatives affirm that an eventual stoppage will occur “mainly” in Santos (SP). “If there is no concrete answer [do governo] on the rights of autonomous truck drivers, on November 1st all over Brazil [ficará] stopped, especially Santos,” said Luciano Santos, president of the Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods from Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira (Sindicam).

At the end of July, transporters in the region interrupted their activities for a day, with no impact on the operation of the port of Santos. According to representatives of the road transport companies, the category will start a national strike on November 1, if the federal government does not meet the sector’s demands within 15 days, counted from yesterday.

“There has to be a concrete answer for the truck driver. The answer is in the hands of the government,” said the president of Sindicam in the video. The decision was taken yesterday, during the assembly, at the 2nd National Meeting of Autonomous and CLT Drivers, held in Rio de Janeiro.

“State of strike means telling the Bolsonaro government that the three-year period it had to develop and improve the life of the autonomous transporter has not been met. Another 15 days will be given for the list of demands to be applied to truck drivers,” he said Also speaking at the event was the director of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer.

In the speech, Litti said that the category’s agenda has been known by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, and by the Bolsonaro government “for a long time”. “The category is going through a difficult moment never seen in three years of Bolsonaro misgovernment. It is this call that has the support of 1 million workers and society, who will come with us,” stated Litti.

The meeting was organized by the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and CNTTL. According to the leaders, the meeting was attended by unions, cooperatives and federations across the country.

The discussion of a possible stoppage was not on the meeting’s agenda. A document that Broadcast Agro had access to stated that the motto of the event was “in favor of the unification of the category, and in search of improvements for the Brazilian cargo transport and logistics sector”.

If the strike occurs on November 1st, it will be the first joint movement of these entities since the strike in May 2018. Since October of that year, the category has been considered the electoral base of the Bolsonaro government.

With the exercise of government, however, truck drivers did not show consensus on the direction of the movement and on the category’s agenda. The growing discontent with President Jair Bolsonaro’s unfulfilled promises and with the recent rises in the price of diesel has become unanimity among the main leaders in recent months.

