Studies assess weight stigma in six countries and reveal damage to health – 10/16/2021

More than 50% of adults surveyed in six different countries report suffering from weight stigma, that is, discriminatory acts and ideologies directed at individuals due to their weight and size. The studies carried out in partnership with WW International (formerly Weight Watchers), compared the experiences of adults from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and reveal that people impacted by this type of prejudice are harmed when it comes to and health.

According to the survey, those who suffer from their weight are more likely to not take care of their health, get tested and perceive less respect from their doctors, according to two new studies by the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity. In each of the six countries surveyed, participants who suffered from weight stigma reported more frequent judgments from doctors because of their weight and felt that their doctors either listened to them less often or did not respect what they had to say.

The researchers also found that the internalization of weight prejudice can be especially harmful to the routine of health monitoring, with less frequent examinations by respondents, even becoming one of the pretexts to avoid health care altogether. .

“Despite decades of studies on the subject, international comparative research is lacking,” says Rebecca Puhl, lead author of the study and deputy director of the Rudd Center. “It is time to recognize this stigma as a legitimate social injustice and public health problem in many countries around the world, and multinational research can inform efforts to address this problem on a global scale,” says the researcher.

Studies have also shown that much of this prejudice is highly propagated by people close to the participants. According to the survey, they encouraged acts of discrimination with weight: family members (76% -88%), classmates (72% -81%), doctors (63% -74%), co-workers (54% – 62%) and friends (49%-66%). Furthermore, in all countries, experiences of weight stigma were more frequent in childhood and adolescence, with greater associated suffering during these periods.

According to Puhl, the fact that family members are common sources of heavy stigma in these countries indicates a collective need to address the issue within the family environment and to help families engage in more supportive communication with their loved ones. . For many people, these experiences start in their youth, with parents and close relatives, and can last for many years and have long-term negative consequences.

Published in the International Journal of Obesity and PLOS One, the study results highlight that there are many more similarities than differences between the countries investigated. “Our results also provide a compelling reason to intensify international efforts to reduce weight bias held by medical professionals. help people when they experience this prejudice”, reinforces the researcher.

Matheus Motta, responsible for the WW program in Brazil, comments on the subject in the country. “Around 96 million Brazilians are overweight, according to data from the 2019 National Health Survey, which represents almost 60% of the national population. It is urgently necessary to break this weight stigma pattern and look at people’s health —which goes beyond the numbers on the scale, but goes through a different lifestyle, which maintains a healthy diet, regular exercise, a daily sleep routine and a balanced mentality. There are still many prejudices and misinformation about the subject and that it only tends to get worse if we don’t have a comprehensive look at what healthy living really is, which has nothing to do with the shape of the body.”

The studies were commissioned based on a 2020 International Consensus statement calling for the elimination of weight stigma, supported by more than 100 medical and scientific organizations worldwide. To do this, the researchers partnered with WW International Inc., a global behavioral weight management program, still known as Weight Watchers in some countries. Together, they surveyed 13,996 WW members about the meaning of weight stigma, internalized weight prejudice, and overall health experiences.