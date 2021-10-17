Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets new trailer

One of the most anticipated moments of the event DC Fandome held today (16) was the reveal of more images and game traitor Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and luckily developer Rocksteady delivered everything we could imagine! Check out the new video below:

If yesterday we had already received an image with the team of protagonists in action, now we can see the troupe of misfits honoring the name of the game and facing the Justice League head on in what really promises to be the most suicidal mission of all. I mean, do you really imagine Harlequin and company facing Superman cool?

Unfortunately, we haven’t yet received an official release date this time, but the trailer ends by reminding fans that the game is slated to hit the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2022. Stay tuned as there isn’t. plans to bring Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the old generation of consoles!

What did you think of the new trailer? Are you excited to get your hands on this game? Think Rocksteady will be able to surpass the success it achieved in the franchise Batman: Arkham? What was your favorite DC Fandome news? Let us know in the comments below!