Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: See new story trailer

THE Warner Bros. Games today (16) presented a new trailer for the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the event DC FanDome 2021, the game is being developed by the studio rocksteady, the same person responsible for the trilogy Batman Arkham and who will now bring his vision to the members of the Suicide squad, who will have to save the world from Justice League, the game will be released for new generation consoles and PC.

The title was announced at DC FanDome 2020, with a trailer that revealed the game’s characters and the motivation behind the game’s story, in kill the justice league the team will be formed by Harlequin (Harley Quinn), captain boomerang, gunman (Deadshot) and king shark, all summoned by the Amanda Waller to compose the Task Force X.

Check out the new game history trailer below.

In the new trailer we can see some of the enemies that will be in the team’s path, including an invading alien force and famous members of the Justice League like the Super man, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman it’s the Flash, in its darkest possible versions. To aid in the presentation. the music Tick ​​Tick Boom of the band The Hives is present in the video with its immersive beat.



As much as we have not seen gameplay scenes, the look of the characters is very well done, the colorful tone of the game fits well with the proposal of the story, where we will have to defend the planet from those who have always protected it. By the history of rocksteady with the games of batman, it is expected that the company is making a lot of effort in the gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (in English Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League) will be released sometime in 2022 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA.

What did you think of the new trailer for the game from Suicide squad? Are you excited to see the gameplay of the game? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Warner Bros. Games