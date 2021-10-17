summary of chapters from October 18th to 22nd, 2021

Summary of chapters 195 to 199 of the biblical novel Genesis, by Camilo Pellegrini, Raphaela Castro and Stephanie Ribeiro, with general direction by Edgard Miranda, which will be shown from October 18 to 22, 2021, at 9 pm, on Record TV.

Monday 18th, 195th chapter of Genesis

Asenate is kept imprisoned. Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dream. Potiphar is in for a nasty surprise when he arrives at his house. Adurrá hates the deed of Joseph, who is revered in the palace.

Tuesday 19th, 190th chapter of Genesis

Lucifer watches Joseph’s triumph. Nepheriades suffers a cruel punishment. Pentephres asks Meritre’s forgiveness. Asenate falls into Mahamid’s trap.

Wednesday 20th, 190th chapter of Genesis

Sheshi receives a disturbing message. Asenate is surprised by Teruel’s presence. Potiphar comes to terms with Adja. Judah notices Reuben’s presence.

Thursday 21st chapter 190 of Genesis

Sheshi is surprised to find his son again. Israel suffers from the lack of the child. Joseph is disappointed in Adurrá, who is threatened by the pharaoh.

Friday 22nd, 190th chapter of Genesis

Teruel flees the palace. Adurrá enter a river full of crocodiles. Abumani threatens Teruel.

