Supermarkets charge slaughterhouses to reduce the price of meat in SC | Renato Igor

Supermarkets are charging slaughterhouses to reduce the price of meat. They point out that it would be possible to deliver the product cheaper to the consumer if the industry reduced the price. The Santa Catarina Association of Supermarkets (Acats) explains that with the suspension of the purchase of Brazilian beef by China since September, for sanitary reasons of mad cow disease, the total export of this protein plummeted by 43% in October, according to data from Secex (Foreign Trade Department). With high stocks in Brazil, the price should fall, but that did not happen, evaluates Acats.

– Meatpackers are having a golden opportunity, if they agree to reduce beef prices and spawn their stocks, which should be very high at the moment. If the price reduction occurs, we will pass on the advantage without the slightest doubt – said the President of Acats, Francisco Crestani.

– We have a recurring concern, that the consumer always blames the supermarket as the cause of a price adjustment, when in reality, it is not the consumer who sets the price, but the industry and the productive sector in general. Making an analogy of the supermarket to a vehicle, we can say the following: We play the role of the speedometer, we are neither the brake nor the accelerator – compares the driver.

Crestani says that the time is ideal for reducing the price of beef, taking advantage of the drop in the price of the cattle’s arroba offered to the cattle-raiser by the industry.

One of the main producing squares in Brazil, Mato Grosso, had a reduction in the price of the arroba from R$315.00 to R$255.00 now in October, but this variation has not yet reached supermarkets.

– We have a scenario with reduced sales due to the combination of higher inflation and pressure on fuel, cooking gas and electricity prices. Beef is an essential item on the consumer’s table and a reduction in price would provide relief for the pocket and increase sales. We are hoping for that to happen – concludes Crestani.

