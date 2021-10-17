SUS user complains about Orthopedics care at Ponta Porã Regional Hospital – Ponta Porã Informa – Ponta Porã News – MS and Pedro Juan Caballero

Regional Hospital issues clarification note

On yesterday, the 15th, a woman, resident in Ponta Porã-MS, used her social network to file a complaint against the service provided by the orthopedics sector of the Regional Hospital of Ponta Porã, administered by the Acqua Institute.

On her facebook page, the complainant wrote: “I will write my indignation, I marked some people because they are councilor and are looking out for health. Because my daughter fell from her own height, on Sunday the 10th, I went in with her at 2:30 am on Sunday in the hospital, to make the appointment, the general practitioner on duty asked for an x-ray, we stayed in the waiting room and they gave pain medication, when it was around 4 o’clock in the morning already with x-ray in hand, we went to see the doctor, it wasn’t but the same would be a doctor, the doctor who looked at the x-ray and said she had no bone fracture, but how the My daughter’s knee is swollen an impossible to move, she said I’ll msg the orthopedist, and I’ll leave her under observation it’s not my area, but I’ll leave her to the orthopedist look at it apparently seems to be a ligament and he’ll ask the lady resonance depending on the severity it’s surgery, the doctor comes on duty at 7:00 in the morning, until then ok, my daughter in pain applied morphine to her, all very well attended so far. 00 in the morning was to show up, on monday on day 11 at 2:30 pm, telling me that there was no fracture that everything was fine, not touching or looking at her knee he looked, so far so good, I went to explain to the Dr that we knew each other but that she was in pain and I lifted her pants for me to show her the size of my knee and explain what the doctor told me that he could ask for resonance procedures, then he, with all ignorance, tell me, go to the clinic, you will be referred to an orthopedist and he will give you the MRI, as he already answered me badly, I said I’m in the hospital at 11 o’clock, for him to show up at that time at 2:30 pm to release the girl in pain in the middle of a holiday. he answered me, go to the post, and simply left the room, letting me talk, he discharged my daughter without a prescription without looking at anything. vote for him, which is even marked here, and he told me he would be traveling I’ve been giving me a number to get in touch with a health person, okay, I sent a message, this person tells me to go to the nurse, at least for medication, when my daughter arrived there, she was assisted with amazement, because even the professionals who they were on duty shocked by the situation, even on the Monday after being discharged from the Reginal hospital, as Tuesday was a holiday, we stayed at home, she goes back and forth in pain, cries to get around, the dawns are being difficult, I told my husband I’m not going to wait for the sus, I’m going to the private for the sus it will be a long time, on Wednesday morning at 5 am I was already in a clinic in private Paraguay, I did the appointment again x-ray, and again asked for the MRI, made the request for immobilization qo doctor should have done it and asked for AMULETS, as she moves the pains are stronger, again she tells me that there is a possible surgery today and the knee is more swollen, even giving me the value of everything anyway, again I said my God I’m a salaried you die for the sus and for the private you sell what you have to pay ..Again I go there in prayer I go to the sus, I went to the cis post, but it was already 10 in the morning, the doctor was not there, so I again sent msg to the health secretary asking for a light, he asked me to make the consultation at the clinic in my region ask for a referral from the orthopedist for the orthopedist to make the request for resonance, and send the photo to him and so he would do the procedures faster, so far, ok , I went home, I took her to lunch, and there we went, at the clinic, I did the whole procedure, the doctor was also amazed at the way she is, she gave the form to an orthopedist, gave two injections, and also informed that amulets would be good, okay, we went well answered, I left there I started asking to borrow amulets msg p friends if I didn’t know someone for councilor and nothing, I was tired of asking myself to be unsuccessful, I went there and bought the pair of amulets and bought the special knee brace, and the medicines … I FINALLY WENT BEHIND MAKE THE RESSO NANCE IN PARTICULAR CARISSIMO, I HAVE SPENT DRUG HORROR, PRIVATE DOCTOR, KNEE TRACK AMULETS, and asking the councilor for this blessed resonance, I’ve done everything I need but without success, and she’s still at home crying and in pain, tomorrow is Friday, and nothing, I’ve marked here some councilors, just to know but a fact inside the hospital, to look more at health, but you who asked for a vote forget that my vote exists, when it was time to ask for a vote you were good, but when I I needed you just passed me a number of people I don’t even know to ask for mercy for a help….and Mayor Helio Pelufo too, look at our health for these professionals who are in there, it’s no use equipping, having what the hospital needs, if the professional does not want to work, from space p who really wants to, q a doctor graduates, his oath is to practice medicine honestly at least look at the patient”.

By Kessylene Oliveira“

The editorial staff of the Pontaporainforma website contacted the Hospital’s management so that they could comment on what had happened and on the morning of this Saturday, the 16th, via email, a note was sent. Check out the note in full below:

Official note – Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital

In response to the patient’s questioning, the direction of the Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital, in Ponta Porã (MS), clarifies that she was admitted to the unit, in the early morning of the last 10th, Sunday, to Monday (11th). ), with swelling in the knee and complaints of pain in the area.

After screening, classified as a green risk – indicative of low urgency – the patient consulted with the doctor on duty, was medicated for pain and underwent an X-ray examination.

Importantly, emergency care, in orthopedics, must be performed within 30 minutes; for urgent cases, within two hours; and the non-emergent and non-urgent within 12 hours (a situation observed by the patient’s clinical condition). Thus, in 90 minutes, the patient had gone through a consultation and underwent an examination, returning for medical evaluation.

In cases like this, the orientation is for the patient to be referred to primary care in the city, the preferred gateway to the SUS. However, after being informed that the hospital has an orthopedic professional in the day shift, the patient’s mother chose to wait for a consultation with the specialist.

During the service, the professional informed that the patient’s case was not an emergency care service, since there were no fractures or other injuries indicative of hospitalization in the unit, directing her to primary care.

The Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital offers care of low and medium complexity in urgency and emergency, outpatient, hospitalization and surgeries. Orthopedic appointments take place 24 hours on call and 12 hours in person during the day. The unit’s management is available for further clarification.

It is important to note that still on Friday afternoon, Kessylene Oliveira informed, using her social network again, that after her post, she got the consultation and the request for the resonance. She thanked everyone who contacted her trying to help, including the 3 councilors mentioned. “My daughter was assisted, and we have a request in hand and now it is awaiting, I want to thank Dr Patrick Derzi, for listening to me and solving my problem”, concluded the woman.