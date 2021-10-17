Suspension breaks João Paulo’s longest streak as a Santos professional

Suspension for the third yellow card interrupts João Paulo’s longest streak as a professional Santos player.

The goalkeeper started in the last 28 games. He took over after John’s knee injury in the derby against São Paulo on June 20th. It’s been almost four months without leaving the goal.

Without its owner and with John still in the medical department, Peixe will promote the debut of Jandrei. The 28-year-old athlete was announced in August and has not acted since.

Jandrei is in shape after training with coach Arzul, but has not played in an official match since October 14, 2020, for Athletico against Corinthians. Coach Fábio Carille believes that the experience can compensate for the lack of rhythm in the game.

The curious thing is that Jandrei hasn’t played for a long time, but he was the record holder for matches in Serie A. He played in two consecutive Brazilian Championships with Chapecoense. He was in 76 games in 2017 and 2018.

Chape negotiated Jandrei with Genoa and he did not establish himself in Italy. He was loaned to Athletico in 2020 and returned to Europe this season before terminating his contract and being free to sign with Santos.

Jandrei has a contract with Santos until May 31, 2022. He arrived because of John’s knee injury to be a “shadow” to João Paulo. The base alternatives are Diógenes and Paulo Mazoti.

Leave your comment