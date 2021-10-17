Sylvinho and Rogério Ceni in Majestoso: invincibility and ‘freguesia’

Corinthians and São Paulo will face each other on Monday, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, starting at 8 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi.

O Majestoso will be Sylvinho’s fifth classic ahead of Timão. The coach is unbeaten against regional rivals, thanks to three draws, one against each rival, and a victory over Palmeiras.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni, a tricolor coach, does not have a good record against Corinthians. Until today, he won a victory, when he commanded Flamengo. All in all, there were four defeats and four draws as coach of São Paulo and Fortaleza.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Sylvinho, as coach, against Corinthians rivals:

Brazilian Championship 2021

Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo

Palm trees 1 x 1 Corinthians

Corinthians 2 to 1 Palmeiras

Rogério Ceni, as coach, against Corinthians:

Florida Cup – 2017

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo

São Paulo Championship – 2017

Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians

São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017

Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Corinthians

São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo

Brazilian Championship – 2017

Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo

Brazilian Championship – 2019

Fortaleza 1 x 3 Corinthians

Brazilian Championship – 2019

Corinthians 3 x 2 Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – 2020

Corinthians 1 x 1 Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – 2020/2021

Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians

Leave your comment