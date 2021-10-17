Sylvinho and Rogério Ceni in Majestoso: invincibility and ‘freguesia’

Corinthians and São Paulo will face each other on Monday, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, starting at 8 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi.
O Majestoso will be Sylvinho’s fifth classic ahead of Timão. The coach is unbeaten against regional rivals, thanks to three draws, one against each rival, and a victory over Palmeiras.
On the other hand, Rogério Ceni, a tricolor coach, does not have a good record against Corinthians. Until today, he won a victory, when he commanded Flamengo. All in all, there were four defeats and four draws as coach of São Paulo and Fortaleza.
Sylvinho, as coach, against Corinthians rivals:
Brazilian Championship 2021
Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians
Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo
Palm trees 1 x 1 Corinthians
Corinthians 2 to 1 Palmeiras
Rogério Ceni, as coach, against Corinthians:
Florida Cup – 2017
Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo
São Paulo Championship – 2017
Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians
São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017
Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Corinthians
São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017
Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo
Brazilian Championship – 2017
Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo
Brazilian Championship – 2019
Fortaleza 1 x 3 Corinthians
Brazilian Championship – 2019
Corinthians 3 x 2 Fortaleza
Brazilian Championship – 2020
Corinthians 1 x 1 Fortaleza
Brazilian Championship – 2020/2021
Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians
