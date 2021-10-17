Sylvinho denies bad phase, reveals importance and shields J from criticism at Corinthians

One of the topics discussed at the press conference that Sylvinho gave on Friday was Jô. The coach was asked about the 77 shirt stage and shielded the athlete, who went through a personal situation and was released from the game against Fluminense, from criticism at Corinthians.

“I cannot be direct, to synthesize an athlete who was absent, even for a personal situation, I absolutely cannot synthesize it with three words (in a bad phase). Jô is one of the top scorers on this team. The moment in football is not 24 hours, 48 ​​or three days, then yes, the moment of an athlete in the last 15 days, in the last three, four games, five, then we already understand a moment, even a short one, but then it would be easier to synthesize”, commented Sylvinho.

Top scorer of the Corinthians season with nine goals, Jô is part of the Corinthians squad. For Sylvinho, the 77 shirt is being recycled and will still be very important for the club.

“Jô is a very expressive athlete in our squad, a very important athlete, who has contributed a lot. He understood what we said to him a while ago, about recycling movements, for him it was very good, he helped the team a lot, and he continues to help. We have Jô, we understand that he will be an athlete, and he is still very important”, concluded the coach.

Job numbers in Brasileirão 2021

Games played: 20

20 Goals of Jo: 6

6 Wins: 8

8 Ties: 7

7 Defeats: 5

5 Goal in favor: 21 (1.05 per game)

21 (1.05 per game) Goals against: 17 (0.85 per game)

