Sylvinho explains what ‘fascinates’ him about working with Corinthians’ young players

Son of Terrão, Sylvinho spoke at a press conference last Friday about his daily work with Corinthians youth base. The coach talked about mistakes, successes and the athletes’ maturation time.

“What I understand is that the game is complex and the least you can make mistakes when acting is better. And that’s when the young athlete, in all this growth, from everything we’ve already commented on as a methodology, we’ll take it to the field. The more minutes, he understands ‘I’ve already been here, I don’t do this’, and this magical period that fascinates me. We can quickly identify, say ‘calm down, do the simple thing, you’ll regain confidence'” , said the coach.

Still talking about the young people who come up from Corinthians’ Terrão, the coach explained the difference with the more experienced ones. In addition, Sylvinho guaranteed that he enjoys working with the younger ones.

“The more experienced ones already know, they already speak calmly. So, it fascinates, because they are a computer that already arrives with a lot of information, but that you can see, as a technical committee, there is a lot to insist on. There are times when Doriva stops me, that I’m restless, in a week we’ll add more information. This period of the athlete’s growth, the number of games, the next stage of an athlete that will mature him and make him grow as an athlete”, concluded the coach.

In Corinthians’ starting lineup, João Victor and Gabriel Pereira are absolute starters. Besides them, Xavier, Adson, Lucas Piton and Raul Gustavo also appear in some matches.

