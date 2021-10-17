Sylvinho praises ‘magic quintet’, but points out that the entire Corinthians squad qualified

At a press conference last Friday, Sylvinho spoke about the reinforcements that arrived at Corinthians in the last window. In addition to Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Giuliano, the coach also commented on Gabriel Pereira’s phase.

“We understand, there is always the dimension of the athletes who arrived and who are qualifying the group a lot. But we have three pillars. We have athletes who won everything, even at a certain age their eyes are still shining to want to continue winning and win and be part of that period,” cheered the coach.

Sylvinho also commented on the young players he has been using on the Corinthians professional team. For the coach, the work with the athletes who arrive is “fascinating” and he mentioned Adson, Roni and Gabriel Pereira.

“And young athletes who fascinate me, are showing their talents, they are the ones who respond. We correct, we show images, but the answer is the athlete. And at each moment, Roni, Adson, there are so many, they are looking for their moments, now , in this case, the GP”, said the coach.

According to Sylvinho, all Corinthians players qualified with the arrival of the “magic quartet”. The coach guaranteed that he gives the same attention to the entire squad, even with the new players.

“And we have the athletes who are qualifying, yes. But when we talk about the group, we are talking about everyone, working with 29 athletes, the attention is for everyone and everyone is prepared to contribute to the season so that we don’t understand the difference, we understand as a team structure. Between them, the interaction has also been wonderful, between experienced and young athletes, a good exchange of experience between them’, concluded Sylvinho.

