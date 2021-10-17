Sylvinho talks about his gratitude to Tite and praises the achievements of the former Corinthians coach

It is not the first time that Sylvinho talks about the importance of Tite in his career as a coach. The current coach of Corinthians once again showed his gratitude towards the role of the commander of the Brazilian team in his first steps in the profession.

“To talk about Tite, is the best shot trainer, prepared and all the work and percentage he has in the Brazilian team is extraordinary. And let’s bring it here before, it’s a coach who brought us, I’m not going to say that he won because he would be even mad at me, because he knows that no one wins alone, but it’s a coach who here, along with a whole cast and a board , a presidency, a whole construction, gave a Libertadores and a World Cup to Corinthians and Brazilians and state. He is an exceptional coach. I am very grateful that he welcomed me here at Corinthians in 2013, and then called me to work with him at CBF“, said Sylvinho, at a press conference last Friday.

The two worked together at Timão and, when Tite was invited to take over the team, he took Sylvinho to be his technical assistant. In 2019, he stepped down to take over Lyon as head coach.

The alvinegro commander does not deny the influences of Tite in his football philosophy and in his work style. Despite the similarities, Sylvinho highlighted the importance of assuming differences and authenticities.

“Yes, I bring some building things from a trainer like him, but obviously I have the differences, because we are different. we have to be authentic, and we are what we are… I know I’m Sylvio and Adenor is very big, Adenor is very Tite. We are here on our road, and I am very happy for some things and for him to have opened the door to be able to share all his knowledge with us”, concluded the coach.

