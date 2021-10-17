Syncytial virus already causes more cases of respiratory syndrome in children than Covid-19

One of the main indicators of Covid-19 is Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), which had an exponential increase worldwide during the pandemic. Here in Brazil, Coronavirus is responsible for more than 90% of SRAG records in adults. However, in children, the syncytial virus is gaining traction.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), among the adult population there is a complete predominance of Covid-19 in cases of SRAG. Infogripe graphics show that the blue line (which indicates SARS-CoV-2) completely dominates the cases and the yellow line, which indicates a positive laboratory result for respiratory viruses, practically does not appear. The black line indicates cases of SRAG in general.

publicity

Syncytial virus in children

Among teenagers and children aged 10 to 19 years, Covid-19 still predominates, but to a lesser extent. It is still possible to notice the presence of the Rhinovirus (in dark blue), in addition to a greater appearance of the yellow lines and the green line (which indicates the Syncytial Virus).

Read more!

But the picture changes even in children aged 9 and under. The younger age range measured in the graphs shows that there is a lower overall positivity rate (yellow), but a significant increase in syncytial virus cases. “Among children aged 0-9 years, age group in which there is also lower overall positivity, in 2021 there was a significant increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, green line), with weekly records higher than those observed for SARS-CoV-2 ”, says the bulletin.

This also helps to explain why this is the only group that did not have a significant drop in SARS cases. Although stable, “it is observed that stabilization (of cases among children up to 9 years old) occurs at values ​​between 1000 and 1200 weekly cases”. This age group has not yet been vaccinated, as there is no immunizing agent released for children in Brazil.

Fiocruz also highlights in the report that among the diagnosed cases of SARS, the syncytial virus is a minority, with more than 96% of the total records being Covid-19. The bulletin informs that, since 2020, there have been 1,646,424 cases of respiratory syndrome reported, with 0.0% Influenza A, 0.0% Influenza B, 1.0% respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and 96.6% SARS- CoV-2 (Covid-19).

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!