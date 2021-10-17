“Taking the patient’s place is difficult”, says a doctor with breast cancer

Fernanda Barbosa, breast specialist (specialist in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast diseases). In July, the doctor was diagnosed with breast cancer, aged 39. Photo: Personal archive

by Ava Freitas

“Occupying the patient’s place is difficult. I’m not going to lie. We’re used to being on the other side”, says Fernanda Barbosa, breast cancer specialist (specialist in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast diseases). In July, the doctor was diagnosed with breast cancer, aged 39.

With no cases in the family, risk factors or age indicated for routine screening with mammography (a test that must be done annually after the age of 40), Fernanda realized that there was something wrong when palpating her own breast.

“I felt a change in my breast and went to do some tests, but I didn’t think it could be breast cancer”, says the doctor.

psychological support

Long before she knew she had the disease, Fernanda says she was already worried about the psychological part that accompanies the disease, which will affect 66,280 women in 2021, according to an estimate by the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

“Of course, the treatment is the main thing, but we have to see it as a whole. Whoever is sitting in front of you, in the office or on the operating table, is not breast cancer, but a patient . So we need to deal with it in a complete way. Dealing with the side effects, with the psychological part, giving support. It is a multidisciplinary care,” explains Fernanda.

from doctor to patient

For the mastologist, being in the position of a patient – ​​and feeling all the anguish that accompanies it – gave her a certainty. “It will help me deal with patients throughout my career.”

Fernanda is in the middle of her treatment, which combines chemotherapy sessions with targeted therapy. “I have a HER2-positive type tumor, more than 2 centimeters in diameter. It is not advanced, but I only felt it by palpation because of its size. I am taking these two medications because they are highly effective in treating this type of tumor. . I’ve already had a control exam, where you can hardly see the tumor. After the sessions are over, I’m going to have surgery.”

Routine support

The doctor says that, as she recommends for her patients, she has tried to maintain the same routine as before the diagnosis. “I’m still operating, working in the office, taking my daughters to school, practicing physical activity, trying to have a healthy diet and enjoying the weekends. I do chemo every Thursday. It’s the day I take care of myself and, of course, we have to respect the limits of the body. There are days when I’m not 100%. We have to understand, take a break. Doing my things has done me very well.”

For Fernanda, this Pink October, it is very important to say that breast cancer is curable. “If diagnosed early, the cure reaches 95%. And how do we get it? Making the mammogram annually from 40 years, “he says.

In addition to the mammogram, the doctor also talks about the importance of a woman getting to know her own body. “The patient must examine her own breasts. But, of course, the self-examination does not replace the mammogram or the clinical examination performed by a gynecologist or breast specialist. The patient knowing herself will notice any changes.”