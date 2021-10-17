Tati Quebra Barraco fears taking a lawsuit by Anitta and Ivete Sangalo in A Fazenda 13· TV News

In a conversation with Solange Gomes on Saturday night (16) in A Fazenda 13, Tati Quebra Barraco made clear her fear of being sued by important people in the media, such as Anitta and Ivete Sangalo. She was annoyed with a speech by Rico Melquiades and warned of this legal risk.

The ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex detonated his fellow prisoners in the rural reality of Record last Wednesday (13):

“Everything for these people is ‘cancelled’, these people are afraid to expose themselves, to show their face, to be cancelled. The Farm will be with anonymous people, because they are not afraid to show their faces. you think famous, you’re not famous, because famous for me is Anitta and Ivete Sangalo. There’s no famous here. A lot of subcelebrities, not even celebrity, if you think. ‘Cancelled’, who’s going to cancel, guys? the face to hit,” he needled.

Tati didn’t like the comment and brooded over it with Sol days later. “‘Oh, for me, Ivete and Anitta are famous. Cool, if the person isn’t belittling me. I arrived here on my own legs, I looked at myself,” she said, and her friend agreed.

She then commented on the caution about lawsuits. “But, you know, listening to that… Oh, imagine, you want us to join the fight. Put the name of Ivete, which has nothing to do with it. Put the name of Anitta, which has nothing to do with it. Because I’m going to go tell you something, any word we say wrong, to him [Rico] does not catch anything. Take it for you and me. We say a wrong word with their names, how are we going to pay for these women to process?”, he asked himself.

