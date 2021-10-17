Team builds base in Israel’s desert to simulate Mars in analogous mission

On the 10th, the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) launched the Mars Analog Mission (AMADEE-20), a mission that simulates the challenges awaited by future manned voyages to Mars. The analogous unit is located in Israel’s Negev Desert, and a six-person team will remain in isolation until Oct. 31, working as if they were on the Red Planet.

The OeWF has set up a kind of Martian base in partnership with Israel’s space agency in Makhtesh Ramon, a crater 500 meters deep and 40 km wide. The six analogue astronauts — hailing from Austria, Germany, Israel, Holland, Portugal and Spain — will live for nearly a month in absolute isolation in the unit.

Before embarking on this mission, all six underwent rigorous physical and psychological tests. During AMADEE-20, they will carry out tests with a prototype drone without GPS, as well as automated mapping vehicles based on wind and solar energy.

In addition, the mission aims to analyze human behavior and the effects of long periods of isolation on astronauts. “The group’s cohesion and its ability to work together are crucial to surviving on Mars,” explained Gernot Groemer, mission supervisor. It is worth mentioning that the OeWF is a private institution formed by aerospace specialists. So far, 12 missions have been carried out, the most recent to Oman in 2018.

(Image: Reproduction/OeWF/Florian Voggeneder)

The AMADEE-20 mission was scheduled for 2020, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed. The forum also established partnerships with the Israeli research center D-MARS, which developed the Martian solar-powered base.

The Martian base is very minimalist, with only a kitchen and bunk beds for the crew. A large part of the unit is destined to scientific experiments that will be carried out during this month. Outside, the Israeli desert is reminiscent of the red landscape of Mars—except for the weather. “Here we have temperatures of 25°C to 30°C, but on Mars the temperature is minus 60°C and the atmosphere is not suitable for breathing,” added Groemer.

(Image: Reproduction/OeWF/Florian Voggeneder)

NASA plans to send the first humans to Mars in 2030 for the longest trip ever. “I believe that the first human being to walk on Mars was born and we are the builders of the spaceships that will make this journey possible”, concludes Groemer.

Source: OeWF, France 24