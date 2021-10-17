Team from Além da Ilusão ends recordings in the interior of MG and looks at Estúdios Globo

The team from Além da Ilusão finished recording this Saturday (16) in Poços de Caldas, in the interior of Minas Gerais. Actors like Larissa Manoela, Rafael Vitti and Antonio Calloni have already said goodbye to the locations, found the on the small screen. Now, the focus is on returning to Globo Studios in the coming days.

The atmosphere was relaxed and the certainty of a job well done. Larissa Manoela and Sofia Budke, for example, became best friends. In the first phase of the story, Sofia will play Larissa younger and later, they will appear as sisters in the second phase.

This, incidentally, will be the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo. She will form a romantic couple with Rafael Vitti. The story will also be Alessandra Poggi’s first at 6pm, as the author wrote Os Dias Eram Assim (2017) at 11pm.

Larissa Manoela will be played in Beyond Illusion

Danilo Mesquita will be a third element in this love story, which will take place in the 1940s. His last job at Globo was in Éramos Seis (2019-20) and later worked in two projects on Netflix.

Also in the story, Claudia Raia and Dan Stulbach will be parents of Rafael Vitti. Claudia will own factories and get involved with Thiago Lacerda, starting a love triangle. The cast will also include Paulo Betti, Zezé Polessa, Gabriela Duarte, Eriberto Leão, Monique Alfradique, Jayme Matarazzo, among others.

The debut forecast for Além da Ilusão is February, succeeding Nos Tempos do Imperador, which so far has accumulated 17.7 points of general average in Greater São Paulo, considered low for the timetable.