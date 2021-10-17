Texas police officer shot dead and two others injured during bar approach

A man with a rifle shot three Texas police officers in the back at a bar as they investigated a riot early Saturday, killing one of them, authorities said.

One person has been taken into custody, although authorities do not yet know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston Police Assistant Chief Executive James Jones told reporters.

“We believe they were ambushed, shot in the back … with a rifle,” Jones said.

The shooting took place around 2:15 am, after Harris County District 4 officers “went out to deal with a disturbance,” Jones said.

“It could have been during a robbery they were intervening in…probably unknown to them,” Jones said.

“They were trying to arrest a suspect when they were ambushed” and shot, Jones said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and one died, said Police Officer Mark Herman of Precinct 4. Their names have not been released so far.

Among surviving officers, one was shot in the back and was in surgery Saturday morning, and the other was shot in the foot and preparing to go into surgery, Herman said early Saturday.

“This is a difficult time for the police station. I’m asking for prayers and positive thoughts from our community for our families,” said Herman.

Investigators believe the shooter was a man in his early 20s, according to Jones. “We hope to have a suspect in custody soon,” Herman said.