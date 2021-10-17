Thaddeus Schmidt in sapatênis? What changes the journalist’s look to BBB· TV News

Tadeu Schmidt will undergo a redesign to appear more casual for the public in 2022. In front of BBB, the journalist will leave the formal look of Fantástico aside and should abandon his suit and dress pants for good. But the casual look shouldn’t be so far from the presenter’s style, to the point of making him wear a pair of shoes, which has become a kind of trademark of Tiago Leifert.

The request of TV news, image consultant Bruna Guadaim analyzed Tadeu’s wardrobe – who spent 14 years in charge of Globo’s weekly electronic magazine – and pointed out what should be the most important changes in his look. According to columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo, costume designers have already received the green light from the station to carry out the style transition.

“The look of Tadeu Schmidt at Fantástico has always been more traditional, with straight lines, neutral colors and more classic pieces, such as a darker suit and a lighter shirt than the suit, which refers to a greater formality”, explains Bruna.

The composition of the suit is usually done with a dress shoe in the same shade to reinforce the seriousness. “The fact that he doesn’t wear a tie goes down a step in formality, but it’s still a more serious look,” he points out.

The consultant is betting that a suit and dress shoes will be abolished from Thaddeus’ costumes in 2022. “The dress shirts should remain, as I think they can continue to be used with dark jeans, for example.”

Thaddeus version BBB

Tiago Leifert with his sporting style at BBB

The study by the consultant indicates that the 2022 version of Schmidt, although more casual, will not be as close to the sporty style of its predecessor. “Tiago Leifert used to wear much more casual clothes, with the presence of fabrics and more informal pieces such as a T-shirt, bomber jacket, lighter jeans”, analyzes Bruna.

“About the shoes, Tiago has always worn shoes, while Tadeu should replace the dress shoes he wears with the suits at Fantástico for some kind of more casual shoe to accompany the new outfit. But I don’t believe it’s a style similar to the one. of those used by Tiago”, bets the consultant.

Instead of the shoes that became Leifert’s brand, Tadeu should appear at the BBB with slip on shoes (wearable shoes, without laces) or moccasins and loafers worn without socks. It may even be that ex-Fantástico uses sneakers, but the specialist is betting that costume designers will opt for sober leather models.

More casual Thaddeus in Fantástico’s calls

The clothes should follow the trend of those used by Tadeu Schmidt in Sunday calls during Globo programming. “With lighter and softer colors, softer fabrics like knitting. Tailored pants are replaced by serge pants, which brings greater casualness,” explains the image consultant.

Based on the clothes chosen for the journalist’s appearances in other Globo programs, the specialist believes that the new look will be halfway between the casual and the sober.

“On more relaxed occasions, such as on Angélica’s show, Tadeu still maintained a certain formality, in straight shapes, neutral colors and more classic pieces, such as a dress shirt, dark jeans and dress shoes,” he explains, citing the journalist’s participation in 2016 in the extinct Stars (2006-2018).

“Maybe we’ll see polo shirts, shirts with jeans and the so-called ‘third piece’, which can be a more unstructured blazer, a jacket. Instead of traditional dress pants, we can start to see those modern tailoring pants, which have a sweatshirt. in the composition, in addition to the serge he uses in Fantástico’s ads.”