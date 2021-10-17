Thais Braz renews the tan and shows off a bold brand

Thais Braz he took advantage of the weekend to renew his tan and made a point of sharing records of his leisure time with his followers. Instagram. In photos posted on the social network, the ex-BBB appears wearing a neon bikini and showing off her spectacular little brand.

Powerful, the influencer lavished beauty and style. Besides, she It stole the show with its defined curves and generous cleavage. “Neon vibes”, wrote Thais in the caption of the publication.

Within hours, the famous woman’s post was surrounded by thousands of likes and countless affectionate comments praising her beauty and fitness. “Total goddess”, “Queen of beauty”, “A body is a body”, “No conditions for this woman’s beauty”, “Very hot”, were some of the reactions.

Thais Braz (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Thais Braz reveals when he lost his virginity

After leaving BBB21, Thais Braz, participated in Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. At the time, she made revelations about her personal life and told, for example, details about loss of virginity, which according to her, was at 18 years old.

“It was at my boyfriend’s house. The third year was over [do Ensino Médio] and was 18 years old, on vacation before entering college. His parents weren’t in the house”, she said, revealing the feeling of the first time: “It was strange and tense”, she added.

