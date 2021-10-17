See who are the 1.0 cars that got the best marks in Inmetro’s Brazilian Labeling Program (Photo: Divulgação/Chevrolet)

What’s the first thing you think about when someone tells you go up cars 1.0? Many will associate them with cars that are cheaper and more economical. And these answers are right. Since the 90s, this type of car has been very successful here. Most of them can have a low fuel consumption. With that in mind, we bring you the 5 most economical 1.0 cars in Brazil.

And they bring an extra prominence these days. Fuel prices do not stop growing in Brazil. In some places, the price of a liter of gasoline is costing more than BRL 7. To make this list, we take into account the data from the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE) of Inmetro. Here, everyone got an “A” in consumer grade.

The 5 most economical 1.0 cars in Brazil; full list

1st – Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 (manual)

The most economical 1.0 car in Brazil is the Chevrolet Onix Plus. This car was released in 2019 along with the second generation of the Chevrolet Onix hatch. Compared to its predecessor, Prisma, the car got bigger and got more technological. Not to mention that it has the 500 liter trunk as its main attribute. He finishes this ranking at the front for having an energy consumption of 1.34 MJ/km.

In this case, Inmetro is talking about the engine version 1.0 aspirated 12V Flex. This can generate a power of 82 hp (ethanol) or 78 hp (gasoline) at 6,400 rpm and torque of 10.6 kgfm (ethanol) or 9.6 kgfm at 4,100 rpm. It uses a six-speed manual transmission. It is only available in version LT (from BRL 75,490).

Consumption data (according to Inmetro)

City: 14.3 km/l (gasoline) and 10.1 km/l (ethanol)

Road: 17.7 km/l (petrol) and 12.5 km/l (ethanol)

Energy consumption: 1.34 MJ/km

2nd – Renault Kwid 1.0

In the second position is the sub-compact Renault Kwid. This vehicle is being made in São José dos Pinhais-PR since its release. costing from BRL 48,790, the range of versions consists of four versions. The most complete (Outsider) consumes a little more fuel. This vehicle has practicality as its main highlight. Not to mention good fuel consumption.

Just to give you an idea, your energy consumption is 1.39 MJ/km. All versions are equipped with the propeller 1.0 12V SCe. He can generate a maximum power of 70 hp at 5,500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.8 kgfm at 4250 rpm. The transmission will always be a five-speed manual.

Consumption data (according to Inmetro)

City: 14.9 km/l (gasoline) and 10.3 km/l (ethanol)

Road: 15.6 km/l (petrol) and 10.8 km/l (ethanol)

Energy consumption: 1.39 MJ/km

3rd – Chevrolet Onix 1.0

The bronze medal goes to the Chevrolet Onix hatch. Like the three-volume model, this one was also introduced two years ago. Last year, the two volumes ended the year as the best-selling car in the country. 1.0 aspirated. The technical information is the same as for Onix Plus.

However, its energy consumption is a little higher (1.39 MJ/km). This thruster is available in two versions: one without a specific name (from BRL 69,290) and LT (from BRL 71,690).

Consumption data (according to Inmetro)

City: 14.9 km/l (gasoline) and 10.3 km/l (ethanol)

Road: 15.6 km/l (petrol) and 10.8 km/l (ethanol)

Energy consumption: 1.39 MJ/km

4th – Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo

We have already seen that both the Chevrolet Onix and the Chevrolet Onix Plus were released together. However, the big news was not the 1.0 aspirated engine. O 1.0 turbo engine three-cylinder arrived to give more power and efficiency to the model. And it looks like you got it. Coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, it manages to deliver an energy consumption of 1.41 MJ/km.

Remembering that this engine can generate a maximum power of 116 hp at 5,500 rpm and torque of 16.8 kgfm (ethanol) or 16.3 kgfm (gasoline) at 2,000 rpm. This combination is present in the LT (R$ 83,190) and LTZ (R$ 87,190) versions.

Consumption data (according to Inmetro)

City: 13.7 km/l (gasoline) and 9.6 km/l (ethanol)

Road: 17 km/l (petrol) and 12.2 km/l (ethanol)

Energy consumption: 1.41 MJ/km

5th – Hyundai HB20S 1.0 TGDI

Finally, another brand that bets on a 1.0 turbo engine. O Hyundai HB20S is the main competitor of the Chevrolet Onix Plus. A curiosity is that it (and the HB20 hatch) were also released in 2019. But the changes were less radical here. Although the South Korean model has received a new look and an interior makeover. this is a car with 2530 mm wheelbase and the trunk of 475 liters.

See also: All about the VW Gol 2022, one of the most economical cars in Brazil!

Under the hood is the familiar 1.0 TGDI Flex (also used on HB20 and Crete). It can generate a power of 120 hp at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm. The energy consumption of 1.43 MJ/km was registered in the Platinum modelone (BRL 85,490) which can be equipped with the six-speed manual transmission.

Consumption data (according to Inmetro)

City: 13.6 km/l (gasoline) and 9.8 km/l (ethanol)

Road: 16 km/l (petrol) and 11.6 km/l (ethanol)

Energy consumption: 1.43 MJ/km