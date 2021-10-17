‘The Batman’, with Robert Pattinson as the Batman, gets new trailer | Movie theater

The movie “The Batman”, which stars Robbert Pattinson in the role of the Batman, has been given a new trailer that shows a little more about what we can expect from the long-awaited film. The video shows the hero chasing criminals in Gotham City with a lot of brutality and a thirst for revenge. Watch the video above .

The feature is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2022.

The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, seems to be the main villain that Batman will face. Besides him, we have Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zöe Kravitz) who, from the trailer, looks like she’s going to help the hero. It was also possible to see a little more of the new Bat-mobile.

The trailer was revealed during the DC Fandome event, held online this Saturday (16). Films like “Black Adam”, “Shazam! 2”, “Batgirl” had new additions, in addition to the games “Gotham Knights” and “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”.

“The Batman” had problems recording due to the pandemic. Filming, completed in March of this year, had to be interrupted and the film’s premiere postponed. Pattinson even picked up Covid during filming.

The DC comic book character’s new movie, which stars Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) as the hero, is directed by Matt Reeves (“Planet of the Apes: War”).

The cast of “The Batman” also features Zoe Kravitz (“Big little lies”) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (“The Suspects”) as the Riddler, Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis (from “The Planet of the Apes” trilogy) as Butler Alfred.