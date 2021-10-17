The death toll rises to six in a hotel boat wreck in the Pantanal

RIO — At least six bodies have been found victims of the sinking of a hotel boat on the Paraguay River, in the Tagiloma region of Mato Grosso do Sul. The dead were located by teams from the Corumbá Fire Department, 415 km from Large field. So far, 14 people have been rescued after the vessel sank on Friday afternoon during the gale in the region. One person is still missing.

Forest Code:Experts lament setbacks in new text

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul identified the six victims. They are: Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78 years old; Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old; Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49 years old; Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18; Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64, and Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 44.

Geraldo and Olímpio were brothers and Thiago was also in the family. One was a father, another was an uncle and the young man was the nephew of Geovanne Furtado Souza, a urologist in São José do Rio Preto (SP), who survived the accident unharmed. Most victims are from Rio Verde de Goiás (GO).

The boat was used by the group to practice fishing. As the contracting of the model of the boat is done, in general, directly with the owner or whoever pilots the vessel, information about passengers is not usually passed on to the Navy. This made it difficult to identify the victims.





Fishermen reported that they were surprised by the sandstorm that hit Corumbá this afternoon, when there was a strong gale, with winds above 45 km/h and rain. The group consisted of 12 Goiás and nine crew members who live in the region.

With the help of the Navy and officials from Corumbá, the searches were intensified this Saturday morning. At least 12 divers and specialists in the area were sent from Campo Grande to the region.

Read:‘We found it by chance,’ says a Brazilian who discovered and named the largest comet ever seen in the solar system

The boat, known in the region as a sports and recreational boat, sank in a stretch of the Paraguay River, about 10 km from Corumbá.